Retargeting Success Among Chicago Brands -- Insights from Digital Silk

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Silk, an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns, has shared insights on how Chicago-based brands are achieving stronger ad performance through retargeting strategies in 2025.

The agency's latest article, How Chicago Brands Are Achieving Retargeting Success, explores how companies in the region are using data-driven personalization, segmentation, and creative optimization to re-engage audiences who have previously interacted with their websites or digital ads.

According to Statista, digital advertising spending in the United States exceeded $200 billion in 2024, with performance-based channels such as retargeting continuing to deliver measurable return on investment.

Key Retargeting Insights

Digital Silk's analysis identifies several best practices helping Chicago brands achieve success with retargeting:

Audience Segmentation – Using behavioral data to tailor ad messaging to specific audience groups.

– Using behavioral data to tailor ad messaging to specific audience groups. Cross-Channel Consistency – Maintaining visual and contextual continuity between social media, display, and email retargeting.

– Maintaining visual and contextual continuity between social media, display, and email retargeting. Frequency Optimization – Managing ad delivery to balance visibility without oversaturation.

– Managing ad delivery to balance visibility without oversaturation. Dynamic Creative – Leveraging AI to automatically adjust creative elements based on user behavior and engagement.

Market Context

A 2025 report from eMarketer highlights that performance marketing, including retargeting and remarketing, continues to account for a growing portion of digital ad budgets. As third-party cookies phase out, brands are prioritizing first-party and consent-based data collection to refine their targeting strategies responsibly.

Leadership Perspective

"Chicago brands are focusing on smarter, data-informed retargeting to improve user experience and efficiency," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "Our insights show that combining personalization with responsible data practices can support both performance and trust."

Read the Full Article

Read How Chicago Brands Are Achieving Retargeting Success on the Digital Silk website: https://www.digitalsilk.com/digital-trends/retargeting-success-chicago-brands/

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Digital Marketing Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.

