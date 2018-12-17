Retarus Achieves Top Positioning in Radicati's 'Market Quadrant' for Secure Email Gateways

MUNICH, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its latest analysis of competition in the Secure Email Gateways market, analyst firm The Radicati Group has awarded "Trail Blazer" status to information logistics experts Retarus. Placement in this quadrant underlines a provider's pioneering, industry-leading position on the market. Particular emphasis is placed on their innovative technologies and the potential for causing sustained 'disruption' to the market.

The recent Radicati report especially highlights that Retarus E-Mail Security has extended e-mail security by creating an "additional security dimension, the so-called 'Post Delivery Protection,' offering new possibilities for risk avoidance." Retarus' patented Patient Zero Detection® technology enables the detection of malware in emails that have already been delivered, allowing recipients to be alerted or threats to be eliminated without delay, as soon as new, corresponding patterns are made available.

Radicati's experts also accentuate the attractive portfolio of security functions offered within Retarus' cloud-based services as another strong point. The report makes special mention of the Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) functions, including Sandboxing, Deferred Delivery Scan, Time-of-Click Protection (URL-rewriting) and CxO Fraud Detection (anti-spoofing and anti-spear-phishing).

The report goes on to praise the company's flexible access management and encryption. The analysts, moreover, refer to the comprehensive options for conducting analyses: "The Retarus Enterprise Administration Portal offers easy to use real-time email search including analytics and IT forensics." For example, Retarus allows immediate provision of forensic data in the form of events for customer's SIEM solutions (security information and event management).

"The positioning as a 'Trail Blazer' in Radicati's Market Quadrant clearly affirms our strategy in the email security sector," says Martin Hager, Founder and CEO of Retarus. "Compared with the previous report, in which we were already listed as a 'Specialist', Retarus is the only provider that has been able to show a significant leap forward. This great positioning is an explicit acknowledgement of the development and progress achieved over the last few months – especially considering Retarus being the only Europe-based and privately held company. At the same time, we see this as an incentive to continue augmenting our services in the future with valuable innovations."

About Retarus

Since 1992, Retarus has been supporting companies in achieving highly efficient communication. The global information logistics provider with 13 branches on four continents always plays an important role where large amounts of data need to be transmitted securely and reliably –– irrespective of which communication channels, interfaces, applications and devices are required. The services are soundly based on a Global Delivery Network which includes the company's own data centers in Europe, the USA and the APAC region, as well as fully redundant carrier infrastructure. Half of all EURO STOXX 50 companies and about 20 percent of Dow Jones corporations rely on Retarus' services. Longstanding customers include Adidas, Bayer, Continental, DHL, DZ BANK, Honda, Linde, Osram, Puma, Sixt, Sony and Thomas Cook. For more details: www.retarus.com

