Rethink Announces Powerful New Tool to Promote Commercial Properties

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rethink, a leading provider of commercial real estate dealmaking software, today announced the upcoming release of Property Sites, which will give brokers a powerful new tool to promote available properties.

With Property Sites, Rethink users can quickly create unique websites for each of their properties and spaces. These websites display:

Photos and videos

A property description

A map of the location

And more

Users can also capture key lead information directly from the websites through a contact request form that automatically populates corresponding fields in Rethink's database.

The new feature is set to debut in August.

"I'm very excited about this feature," said Rethink Product Manager Elissa Kreutzer. "It's going to make it a lot easier for our clients to bring in more deals, which is ultimately what we're here for."

Property Sites highlights Rethink's third quarter product release, which consists of several enhancements and updates aimed at offering a more seamless user experience, including:

Activity Reports, which makes it easier for brokers to report on and share progress with their clients.

GEO Search enhancements that empower users to more quickly search for properties, listings, and comps in their Rethink database.

The product release also includes forward-looking enhancements, such as progressing toward a seamless integration with Rethink partner Reonomy — which provides a commercial real estate data platform.

"We're constantly looking for new ways to make our clients' lives easier and help them close more deals. Connecting our solution with the technology that drives commercial real estate is just one more step in that direction," said Rethink CEO Vijay Mehra. "And there's much more to come."

Rethink is powered by the idea that commercial real estate is the catalyst of opportunity and economic growth. The Rethink solution combines the leading commercial real estate dealmaking platform with hands-on customer success and seamless integrations to industry leading tools. This gives CRE professionals unparalleled insights and competitive advantages in their markets. The Rethink vision is to be the future of CRE dealmaking.

