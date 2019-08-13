ReThink CBD Achieves National Retail Distribution in Independent Pharmacies

MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReThink CBD reaches another milestone of growth with national distribution of its full-spectrum CBD products through a distribution partnership. Through this and store partnerships, ReThink's pharmaceutical-grade CBD products will be available at over 10,000 independent pharmacies nationwide by year's end. Visit CBDrethink.com/about to learn more about the company.

This distribution channel is expected to reach over 15,000 independent pharmacies when the retail rollout is completed by 2020. ReThink CBD has a complete line of full-spectrum CBD products that are intended to be a powerful, natural, health and wellness supplement – available without a prescription and in a variety of formulations. Because of ReThink's CBD products, consumers may choose how to incorporate CBD into their wellness routines with a product that best suits their individual needs.

ReThink CBD offers Tincture oils (sublingual), gummy drops, gel and powder capsules, shots, sleep support syrups, topical CBD products such as pain relief roll-ons, pain creams, and CBD products for pets. ReThink is poised to release a brand new line of CBD skin care as well.

We are fully committed to a rigorous testing process from the time of our hemp's harvest to the point every product is packaged and shipped. In this manner, we can certify both quality and consistency. It also demonstrates transparency of our products. The CBD is tested by independent, 3rd party, ISO-Certified laboratories. Each ReThink CBD product features a QR code on the label to give consumers and retailers the Certificate of Analysis (COA) for the product in their hand. This ensures clarity in the production process and the final product.

ReThink CBD is dedicated to developing and manufacturing a wide array of natural, full-spectrum CBD products with a commitment to enduring excellence. Our Vision is to be recognized globally as a leading pioneer in the world of CBD through awareness and outstanding quality products.

In addition to independent pharmacies, ReThink CBD products can be found in doctor's offices, chiropractic & wellness centers, hospitals, beauty stores, fitness locations, and animal hospitals & veterinarian's offices.

SOURCE ReThink CBD

https://cbdrethink.com/

