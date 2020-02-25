ReThink CBD Enters The Mass Wellness Beauty Industry and Supermarket Channels

The new skin care line consists of body and facial oils, an assortment of face creams – all expertly formulated with Broad Spectrum, Zero THC CBD. Each of the products follow the strict ReThink product manufacturing and testing guidelines, featuring packaging with QR codes that lead consumers directly to Certificates of Analysis (COA) that demonstrate the quality and consistency of the product. ReThink CBD is tested twice by independent, 3 rd party, ISO-Certified laboratories.

ReThink Skin Care features exciting merchandising options specifically designed for the beauty markets, with both acrylic and corrugated displays that fit in any retailer shelving areas, side and end caps, power panels, and stand-alone floor displays for retailers. ReThink will be featuring the New Beauty and Skin Care Line at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA. in March 2-4 at Booth H609.

New items include the Hand & Body Cream, Day & Night Cream, Anti-Wrinkle Cream, and NuuSkin. ReThink skin care items are formulated to treat a variety of common skin conditions, with refined ingredients like moisturizers, caviar, collagen, hyaluronic acid, and ReThink's core wellness ingredient – Broad Spectrum CBD with Zero THC. Browse the products at https://cbdrethink.com/product-category/cbd-beauty-skin-care/

"Our new beauty line is a wonderful collection of products designed to help beauty consumers with new ways to benefit from the wellness applications of CBD, by infusing our hemp-derived CBD into beauty products they already use and love. These products are affordably priced and continue to offer the consumer confidence in a go-to brand in the world of CBD," said Michael Volovitz, President of Sales for ReThink.

ReThink CBD offers Tincture oils (sublingual), Gummy Drops, Gel Capsules with regular and sleep support formula, Sleep Support Syrups, Topical CBD products such as Roll-ons and Muscle & Joint creams, and CBD products for pets.

ReThink CBD products can also be found in independent pharmacies, doctor's offices, chiropractic & wellness centers, fitness locations, and hospitals in ReThink's Wellness and Pharmacy Programs.

www.cbdrethink.com

SOURCE ReThink CBD

Related Links

https://cbdrethink.com/

