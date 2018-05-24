Rethink Ed Announces Disability Awareness Training Series

Rethink Ed is excited to introduce this new, scalable approach to promoting a positive culture within our schools, our communities, and our homes. "The five-part "Disability Awareness" series establishes the belief that all students should be given equal opportunities; to accomplish this equity, we need to collectively create an environment that empowers them to achieve. The series is composed of 22 modules promoting positive interaction, understanding, and acceptance of students with disabilities among all school members, including support staff, such as bus drivers and lunch attendants, as well as general education teachers and students. They also provide support for families and the larger community.

"At Rethink Ed, we are committed to serving all students, and all means ALL. Students with disabilities have been Rethink Ed's priority for the past decade," said Rethink Ed Senior Vice President, Diana Frezza. At Rethink Ed, we offer extensive resources and supports for children with disabilities and we acknowledge that educating the community is essential to their inclusion and success. Therefore, we are also offering a free, short course, "Introduction to Disabilities," to raise awareness and encourage understanding of how our communities can promote an inclusive society for people living with disabilities.

