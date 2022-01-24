Rethink Ed Expands Vizzle's Reach With a Brand-new K-12 Academic Curriculum Suite To Help All Students Ramp up to Grade-level Proficiency

Rethink's Vizzle curriculum offers a standards-based adaptive solution for narrowing learning gaps and overcoming losses Tweet this

"The addition of remote and hybrid school to traditional classroom instruction has put the onus on school districts to find better, more effective ways to help students achieve academic, behavioral, and social and emotional learning success," said Diana Frezza, Executive Vice President of Rethink Ed, a pioneer in evidence-based, data-informed EdTech solutions. "So, we've added our newest K-8 collection to effectively double our already robust lesson library, making Vizzle a complete K-12 curriculum solution."

Bridging the Learning Gap

Each of the new K-8 courses includes standards-based, grade-level, multi-tiered materials across all lessons. This makes the Vizzle solution distinctive in its ability to support students in both bridging the learning gap to grade-level proficiency and in ramping up students who are falling behind, an issue research indicates is increasing. Achievement gaps and absenteeism have widened in recent years as evidenced by a McKinsey & Co. analysis on the effects of unfinished learning and educational inequities:1

On average, students are five months behind in mathematics and four months behind in reading.

Historically disadvantaged students have been hardest hit, with students in majority Black schools having six months of unfinished learning and students in low-income schools having seven.

"We've intentionally structured Vizzle content to be used either as a stand-alone curriculum solution or as an adaptive solution for students that may be struggling to grasp their coursework or need to catch up," explained Bob Gephart, VP for the Vizzle product. "For example, the teacher of a third-grade student working at a first-grade level can use the Vizzle platform to find out exactly what the prerequisite skills the student needs are and then have access to at-the-ready, standards-based course materials to put those topics into play."

Gephart also said that Vizzle's curriculum content is available year-round, making the platform a great tool for extended school year (ESY) services and summer school. Plus, the Rethink solution gives educators the added flexibility of choosing which scope and sequence to follow; the one suggested by the Rethink platform or their school district's prescriptive one.

The Learning Journey Made Easier

"It shouldn't be a burden for school districts and educators to help a student operate at their highest and best level," said Frezza. "Vizzle is the tool that makes it easy and intuitive for educators to find a student's starting point and to take them on the learning journey. That's why we've included both pre- and post-assessments, plus adaptive materials that introduce the student to a topic in a way that makes sense for the way they learn."

Learn More and Schedule a Demo

Vizzle is an interactive learning platform for K-12 students that is uniquely designed to help all students engage, connect, and grow academically, behaviorally, socially and emotionally.

Said Frezza, "For educators, having ready-to-use instruction across all learning environments is invaluable. We can't wait for them to explore Vizzle's almost 40,000-course materials, each of which is expertly designed, carefully created, and thoughtfully curated to promote healthy, whole child development inside and outside the classroom."

The Rethink Vizzle® K-8 solution will be available for the 2022-2023 school year. The high school suite is available today. To schedule a demo or to learn more visit get.rethinked.com/vizzle.

About Rethink Ed

Rethink Ed was founded on a simple, yet powerful idea: To re-think education. To make it better and easier. To unburden school districts and empower educators. To improve outcomes and elevate accountability. To promote collaboration and inspire learning. And most importantly, to make a difference in the school day for everyone – administrators, educators, and students.

The Rethink Ed solution is part of Rethink First, a global company that is transforming behavioral healthcare. Similar to Rethink First's other solutions that are innovating and improving outcomes for clinicians and employers globally, Rethink Ed is pioneering EdTech with our relentless pursuit of innovative methods that put evidenced-based, data-informed, digitally delivered instruction and assessments into the hands of educators, clinicians, and parents who share our singularly minded focus: To power the potential of all children and to work together to help them succeed.

Footnotes

1 McKinsey & Co. "COVID-19 and education: The lingering effects of unfinished learning." McKinsey.com, 21 July 2021, https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/education/our-insights/covid-19-and-education-the-lingering-effects-of-unfinished-learning.

