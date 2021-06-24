Rethink Ed Recognized by SIIA as Best Student Learning Capacity-Building Solution

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 23 Rethink Ed, offers a comprehensive K-12 solution that promotes well-being, connectedness, and success by focusing on the entire school community and promoting healthy and confident students and adults. The Rethink Ed Social and Emotional Learning Mental Health platform was named the best Student Learning Capacity-Building Solution of 2021 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.

"We cannot address learning loss without first addressing the wellness of our educators and students," says Diana Frezza, Senior Vice President for Rethink Ed, "We're honored that Rethink Social and Emotional Learning and Mental Health has been named as the 2021 EdTech CODiE winner for the "Best Student Learning Capacity-Building Solution category" and look forward to continuing on this important journey as schools prepare for a new school year."

Being awarded the Best Social Learning Platform for Students in 2020, this is the 2nd CODiE Award for the Rethink Ed team. Rethink SEL promotes well-being, connectedness, and success for all students and adults.

"Congratulations to the 2021 Ed Tech CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us of the importance of innovative Ed Tech products and services and this year's class takes a special place among the many amazing products recognized across the 35-year history of the CODiE Awards."

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement in light of ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

Forty-five awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Education Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

More information about the Awards is available at http://www.siia.net/codie.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Winners.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

