Rethink Ed Supports Educators Nationwide With Free Well-Being Supports

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America's educators have just finished the most challenging year of their careers, and new data warns of the consequences. A recent RAND study found that the proportion of K-12 educators seriously worried about burnout rose from 25% to 57% between May and October of 2020. Thousands of educators leave the field of education due to burnout every year, but another RAND study found that 15% of teachers said they were likely to leave the profession after the 2020-21 school year—more than triple the normal rate of attrition. How do we keep the consequences of this past year from leaving us with empty classrooms next fall?



The U.S. Department of Education, along with many other experts, believes the answer lies in prioritizing personal educator well-being. The department's "Roadmap to Reopening Safely and Meeting All Students' Needs" states that "to be effective in meeting student well-being and academic needs, the adults in the community must prioritize their own basic mental, emotional, and physical health needs".

What does prioritizing mental, emotional, and physical health look like for educators grappling with record turnover rates, constantly shifting teaching modalities, and potential grief or personal loss? Rethink Ed wants it to look like the Summer of Self, says Diana Frezza, Senior Vice President. "We are offering educators nationwide a summer of investing in self-care, self-healing, self-betterment, self-esteem, and self-actualization.

To help educators achieve the stress and anxiety management necessary to a successful Summer of Self, Rethink Ed is offering free full access to Whil's digital mental wellness solution to help them recharge, recenter, and re-engage over the summer so that every educator can return this fall as the best version of themselves. With 94% of Whil users reporting reduced stress, 93% better sleep, and 94% enjoying increased happiness, Rethink Ed feels this is exactly what educators need and deserve, and not a second too soon.

From June 1 through Aug. 31, 2021, all educators with a school district e-mail address will be able to register for free access to the same digital training solution used by over 250 companies globally to develop their mindfulness, stress resilience, and mental well-being. Whil's virtual sessions average five minutes in length and cover a diverse array of topics to meet the specific needs of educators. Personalized, goal-based training sessions are self-directed, and course options include "Reduce Stress & Anxiety", "Be Happier", "Thrive at Work", "Sleep Better", and more.

The platform has been built on more than 300 evidence-based studies and more than 35 of the world's leading MDs, Ph. D.s, and certified experts have contributed to it, with decades of experience in neuroscience, mindfulness, positive psychology, and adult learning theory culminating in one mental-wellness resource.

Educators can register for access to Whil's mental health solution here.

Whil and Rethink Ed are divisions of Rethink First, a leader in behavioral and mental health solutions for employers, educators, and clinicians.

