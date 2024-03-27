Rethink Food Opens New Community Kitchen in Greenwich Village

Rethink Food Founder Matt Jozwiak and Co-Founder Daniel Humm are joined by New York City's Mayor's Office of Food Policy and Manhattan Borough President in Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of New Sustainable Community Kitchen.

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rethink Food, a leading nonprofit with the mission to create a more sustainable and equitable food system, today expanded its operations in New York with a new Community Kitchen in Greenwich Village to facilitate the organization's growth and to engage the general public on how we can reduce food waste and address food insecurity. This new location also features a street-facing space that will bring people together through educational experiences, dinner series with chefs, events, and community programming.

"We're constantly trying to reach, educate, and engage new supporters in our unique approach to serving our local community," says Rethink Food Founder and ceo, Matt Jozwiak. "This new two-area space reflects our culture of centering community leaders, culinary professionals, and hospitality at the heart of our approach to creating a more sustainable and equitable food system."

Modeled after a "Programs First" approach to philanthropy, Rethink Food's Community Kitchen is overseen directly by the culinary team members who ensure the nonprofit thrives and delivers on its mission to provide nutrient-dense, restaurant-quality meals throughout New York City. Ken Baker, a veteran in restaurant hospitality, is leading culinary operations at this new location.

"The Community Kitchen is the heart of our work and embodies how we can successfully repurpose excess food into nutritious and culturally relevant meals for our food-insecure neighbors," adds Daniel Humm, Rethink Food Co-Founder, Chef, and Owner of 3-star Michelin restaurant Eleven Madison Park. "We are excited to expand our sustainable model for addressing food insecurity."

Rethink Food's Community Kitchen model has existed since 2017 and has provided over 1.7 million meals for the local community in New York City. In this new space, it currently prepares over 15,000 weekly meals distributed seven days a week at no cost across all five boroughs utilizing Rethink Food's innovative zero-waste/excess sustainability model. The storefront is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 am to 4 pm and will also feature a merch area with collaborations and a coffee station powered by Rethink Food's longstanding partner, Stumptown Coffee.

The Kitchen's opening falls on March 27's first "Rethink Food Day," a proclamation given last year by New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYC Council Speaker Adrienne E. Adams and presented by Executive Director of the Mayor's Office of Food Policy Kate MacKenzie.

About Rethink Food: Rethink Food is an NYC-based nonprofit organization with the mission of creating a more sustainable and equitable food system. In partnership with a network of local restaurants, community-based organizations, and food donors across the food system, Rethink Food has provided 23+ million meals to local communities facing food insecurity, directed over 95+ million dollars to small local restaurants and businesses, and repurposed over 2.3 million pounds of excess food since its creation in 2017. To learn more, visit rethinkfood.org and follow @rethinkfood on Instagram and X.

