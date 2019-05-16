Rethink Manufacturing with 3D Systems' Production Workflow Solutions at RAPID+TCT 2019

New Production-grade Nylon Material for Expanded Applications 3D Systems is announcing DuraForm ® ProX EX NAT (planned availability June 2019). This new material joins the company's portfolio of production-grade nylons for its SLS 3D printers. DuraForm ProX EX NAT is a tough, impact-resistant natural colored PA 11 nylon material that handles the rigors of repeated cycling and use, even in harsh environments. It enables consistent production of natural white color parts that can replace injection molded ABS and polypropylene. Its durability makes it especially suitable for applications like snap fits and living hinges requiring hundreds of open-close cycles, as well as testing in real-life scenarios like crash tests or other stress simulations.

3D Systems' Customers Showcase Manufacturing Transformation

There will also be several opportunities to hear 3D Systems' customers speak about the benefits they're realizing from the company's solutions including:

Vyomesh Joshi , 3D Systems' president and CEO, will moderate a customer panel focused on the Industrialization of Additive Manufacturing, Wednesday, May 22 , 12:30–1:30 pm. During this session, hear from Stewart-Haas Racing, rms Company and Nokia to learn how 3D printing is driving manufacturing transformation at these companies.

, 3D Systems' president and CEO, will moderate a customer panel focused on the Industrialization of Additive Manufacturing, , 12:30–1:30 pm. During this session, hear from Stewart-Haas Racing, rms Company and Nokia to learn how 3D printing is driving manufacturing transformation at these companies. Dr. Ken Gall , chair of the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science, Duke University , will deliver a session titled "Compressive and Tensile Fatigue Behavior of Gyroid-Based Titanium Alloy Scaffolds Produced by Direct Metal Printing" on Wednesday May 22 , 11:45–11:55 am.

, chair of the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science, , will deliver a session titled "Compressive and Tensile Fatigue Behavior of Gyroid-Based Titanium Alloy Scaffolds Produced by Direct Metal Printing" on , 11:45–11:55 am. Customer and application engineering presentations will run in 3D Systems' booth throughout the event.

Jim Hall , chief engineer, Jay Leno's Garage will present his experiences with 3D scanning with Faro scanners and 3D Systems' Geomagic ® reverse engineering software to deliver one-off custom parts for classic cars.

, chief engineer, Garage will present his experiences with 3D scanning with Faro scanners and 3D Systems' Geomagic reverse engineering software to deliver one-off custom parts for classic cars.

Terry Hill , CEO and founder, Rapid Application Group will share his work as an additive manufacturing service bureau using 3D Systems' SLS, Figure 4 and ProJet MJP 2500 IC 3D printers.

, CEO and founder, Rapid Application Group will share his work as an additive manufacturing service bureau using 3D Systems' SLS, Figure 4 and ProJet MJP 2500 IC 3D printers.

Mike McLean , general manager, 3dprintedparts.com will discuss conformal cooling design with 3D Systems' 3DXpert™ additive software and metal production of injection mold inserts, as well as part production with the Figure 4 Standalone 3D printer.

For more information, please visit the company's website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to the company's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

About 3D Systems

More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions company, it empowers manufacturers to create products and business models never before possible through transformed workflows. This is achieved with the Company's best-of-breed digital manufacturing ecosystem - comprised of plastic and metal 3D printers, print materials, on demand manufacturing services and a portfolio of end-to-end manufacturing software. Each solution is powered by the expertise of the company's application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform manufacturing environments. 3D Systems' solutions address a variety of advanced applications for prototyping through production in markets such as aerospace, automotive, medical, dental and consumer goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

SOURCE 3D Systems

Related Links

http://www.3dsystems.com

