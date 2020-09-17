Rethink Named a 2020 Top 20 CX Solution Provider

"Commercial real estate is all about relationships," said Rethink CEO Vijay Mehra. "We designed our solutions to help users develop and maintain profitable, mutually beneficial relationships that support the growth of their firms."

Rethink's solutions empower users to easily track contact information, stay on top of key tasks and priorities, and identify the best possible deals for their clients.

"Brokers work in an incredibly complex world," said Scott Carter, Rethink's Chief Strategy Officer. "Every deal they manage involves multiple people and businesses, millions of dollars, cap rate analyses, and more. Our technology helps them track all of this information in a single location and understand how everything fits together, so they can better support their clients."

About Rethink

Rethink is powered by the idea that commercial real estate is the catalyst of opportunity and economic growth. Rethink's solutions combine leading commercial real estate technology with hands-on customer success and seamless integrations to industry-leading tools. This gives CRE professionals unparalleled insights and competitive advantages in their markets. The Rethink vision is to be the future of CRE dealmaking.

To learn more, visit www.rethinkcrm.com.

SOURCE Rethink

Related Links

https://www.rethinkcrm.com

