Rethink Named a Rising Star in FeaturedCustomers' 2020 Summer Customer Success Report

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rethink, the leading provider of commercial real estate dealmaking technology, today announced they received a Rising Star designation in FeaturedCustomers' 2020 Summer Customer Success Report, Real Estate CRM Software Category.

Rethink's Customer Success team:

Maintains a 97% customer satisfaction rating.

Has an average response time under 1 hour.

Helps customers see a return on investment in just 6 weeks on average.

"Our job is to make sure our customers thrive," said Rethink CEO Vijay Mehra. "That means building technology that supports their goals and working side by side with them to ensure they achieve results that exceed their expectations."

FeaturedCustomers' 2020 Customer Success Report evaluated real estate CRM providers based on data from its own platform, as well as online sources and media properties. According to the report, Rising Stars understand the market, offer disruptive technology, and have established momentum.

About Rethink

Rethink is powered by the idea that commercial real estate is the catalyst of opportunity and economic growth. Rethink's solutions combine leading commercial real estate technology with hands-on customer success and seamless integrations to industry-leading tools. This gives CRE professionals unparalleled insights and competitive advantages in their markets. The Rethink vision is to be the future of CRE dealmaking.

To learn more, visit RethinkCRM.com.

