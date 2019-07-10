Rethink Named a Top Performer in FeaturedCustomers' 2019 Summer Customer Success Report

Rethink's customer success team employs a four-phase customer onboarding process that helps the organization understand users' current processes, tailor the solution to their needs, measure and communicate value, and capitalize on success. As a result, customers see a return on investment in an average of just six weeks.

The customer success team also maintains a 97% customer satisfaction rating and an average response time under one hour.

"We take pride in ensuring our customers have the tools and resources they need," said Rethink CEO Vijay Mehra. "Our commitment to customer success drives everything we do — from the enhancements we make to the people we hire."

FeaturedCustomers' 2019 Customer Success Report evaluated real estate CRM providers based on data from its own platform, as well as online sources including social media.

According to the report, Top Performers display "significant market presence and resources and enough customer reference content to validate their vision," and have products that are "highly rated by its customers."

About Rethink

Rethink is powered by the idea that commercial real estate is the catalyst of opportunity and economic growth. The Rethink solution combines the leading commercial real estate CRM with hands-on customer success and seamless integrations to industry leading tools. This gives CRE professionals unparalleled insights and competitive advantages in their markets. The Rethink vision is to be the future of CRE dealmaking.

To learn more, visit RethinkCRM.com.

SOURCE Rethink

Related Links

https://www.rethinkcrm.com

