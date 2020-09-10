Rethink Recognized as a 2020 Top CRM Solution Provider by PropTech Outlook

"This recognition highlights our commitment to providing innovative, cutting-edge technology that helps brokers close more deals," said Rethink CEO Vijay Mehra. "Awards like this, along with the growth we've seen in the last three years and the feedback we receive from our customers, show that our solutions are having an impact."

Of those who invest in Rethink's CRM, nine out of 10 renew and 45% add more licenses within the first year.

"Every enhancement we make is designed to make brokers' lives easier, and it's clear the market has taken notice," said Scott Carter, Rethink's Chief Strategy Officer. "And with the recent release of Rethink Intelligence — a new tool that provides data on more than 8.5 million commercial properties out of the box — and a product roadmap that includes the future release of artificial intelligence and machine learning tools, we're just getting started."

About Rethink

Rethink is powered by the idea that commercial real estate is the catalyst of opportunity and economic growth. Rethink's solutions combine leading commercial real estate technology with hands-on customer success and seamless integrations to industry-leading tools. This gives CRE professionals unparalleled insights and competitive advantages in their markets. The Rethink vision is to be the future of CRE dealmaking.

