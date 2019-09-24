Rethink Solutions Releases New itamlink User Interface for Better Property Tax Management

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rethink Solutions announces the arrival of their new user interface for their property tax management software, itamlink. With a commitment to continuous product improvement, the new UI incorporates enhancements that make the experience more intuitive, insightful and efficient.

The focus of the upgraded design is to improve its core features, ensuring that the management of the full property tax lifecycle with itamlink is even easier than before.

While the new user interface has a modern look with updated icons, colours and a spectacular dashboard, the changes are more than just cosmetic. The updated system maintains full parity with the features and functionality that have made itamlink what it is today. In addition, it brings new features and functionality that result in an enhanced user experience such as:

An updated interface that has a 30% larger visual workspace

One-click data visualizations that can be exported and manipulated straight from the dashboard

A "Universal-Add" button that provides a shortcut for adding new data from anywhere in the system

Streamlined navigation including a pop-out menu and easy toggling between modules

The new user interface was extremely well received at Rethink Solutions' recent annual User Workshop in Chicago. With continued improvements on the horizon from Rethink Solutions, users can expect an update to the itamlink docs product, additional integrations and the introduction of AI on the project road map.

Rethink Solutions Inc.is the developer and vendor of itamlink, a web-based, property tax management software for owners, occupiers and managers of multi-property portfolios. Their software, itamlink, enables the active management of the property tax and assessment lifecycle, including forecasting/budgeting, accruals and appeal management. itamlink enhances operational efficiency, mitigates risk, and helps increase portfolio value by identifying opportunities for savings, and automating and centralizing data processes.

SOURCE Rethink Solutions

