RethinkFirst Appoints Joe Folan as Senior Vice President of Marketing

Seasoned healthcare and SaaS growth marketing leader to drive integrated marketing strategy across RethinkFirst business lines

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RethinkFirst, the leading technology and solutions provider in behavioral health and neurodiversity, today announced that Joe Folan has been named Senior vice president of Marketing. With experience in fast-paced healthcare and SaaS growth marketing roles, Folan will provide RethinkFirst with dedicated leadership for marketing strategy and execution across the company's RethinkBH, RethinkCare and RethinkEd business lines as the company accelerates its go‑to‑market momentum and expands its impact across healthcare organizations, employers and school districts nationwide.

"Joe brings the kind of marketing leadership that will help propel RethinkFirst's next stage of growth," said RethinkFirst CEO Dinesh Senanayake. "His background guiding organizations through rapid expansion will help us sharpen our message, deepen engagement across RethinkBH, RethinkCare and RethinkEd, and ensure our story resonates with the providers, employers and educators we serve. We're thrilled to have him guiding how we communicate our value as we continue to grow."

Folan brings more than two decades of experience driving growth, brand strategy and commercial alignment. He most recently was senior vice president of Growth Marketing at Relias, where he led enterprise marketing initiatives supporting healthcare workforce development. Before that he served as vice president of Marketing for Eye Care Leaders and The Center for Leadership Studies. Folan also held marketing roles at EDM Americas and M*Modal, where he focused on growth, digital marketing strategy and corporate branding.

"RethinkFirst's mission is deeply meaningful to me," Folan said. "What distinguishes this organization is its ability to combine purpose-driven solutions with measurable impact, whether improving patient care, supporting employees through life's challenges, or empowering educators and parents. I look forward to strengthening our client relationships, building new connections, and continuing to deliver innovative solutions that support our customers and the people they serve."

Folan earned his Marketing and Communications degree from Emory University's Goizueta Business School.

About RethinkFirst

RethinkFirst is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training, and clinical support to employers, educators and behavioral health professionals. Rethink's award-winning solutions serve 11+ million employees worldwide, one-third of Fortune 100 companies, many of the country's largest public-school districts, and over 96,000 individual behavioral healthcare providers. Each of Rethink's award-winning solutions incorporates evidence-based protocols, workflow automation, and advanced data analytics to drive meaningful clinical outcomes and improved performance for customers and the communities that they serve. For more information, please visit the Rethink website or for media inquiries email [email protected].

SOURCE RethinkFirst