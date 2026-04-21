RethinkBH Unveils BillAI, an Intelligent Billing System Built to Reduce Burden and Tackle ABA's Most Complex Challenges

New addition to RethinkBH's AI ecosystem proactively prevents denials, automates complex

billing tasks and protects revenue

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rethink Behavioral Health (RethinkBH), the leading provider of EHR solutions designed for ABA therapy, today announced BillAI by Rethink, a next‑generation intelligent billing system purpose-built to redefine how ABA practices manage revenue. In an era of heightened compliance scrutiny and increasing administrative pressure, BillAI leverages agentic AI to move beyond traditional automation with a proactive, predictive, self‑learning engine that continuously strengthens billing accuracy and protects revenue before issues arise.

ABA organizations today face a perfect storm: rising demand for services, authorization management, complex payer rules that can vary from state to state and a compliance environment that leaves little room for error. At the same time, staffing shortages and disconnected systems force clinicians and billing teams to spend hours reconciling documentation, correcting claims and navigating denials.

BillAI was designed specifically to address these issues, introducing an agentic intelligence layer that automates billing tasks while actively monitoring, analyzing and optimizing the entire revenue cycle. As BillAI evolves, learning each practice's unique workflows, it can capture institutional knowledge that typically lives with individual billers, retaining it in the system, standardizing it across the team and ensuring continuity even as staff changes.

"AI is becoming an essential partner in ABA, giving clinicians and organizations the insights they need to confidently navigate an increasingly complex landscape. With our recently announced AI Dashboard and Session Note AI, we've brought intelligence into the heart of the clinical experience. BillAI now extends that same power into the revenue cycle, creating a connected AI layer that supports ABA from care delivery to claims payment," said Dinesh Senanayake, CEO of RethinkFirst, the parent company of RethinkBH. "Our AI‑enabled ABA ecosystem blends smart technology with the human touch—strengthening every step of the process so clinicians can stay focused on what matters most: caring for their clients."

A New Intelligence Layer for ABA Billing

Payers are applying more scrutiny than ever to documentation integrity, session accuracy and adherence to complex billing rules, leaving ABA organizations vulnerable to denials, delays and compliance risk. BillAI is designed for this reality. It continuously validates claims against payer requirements; surfaces inconsistencies between session notes, schedules and billing; and creates transparent audit trails that support clean, defensible submissions. By catching issues at the source and preventing errors before they reach a payer, BillAI gives practices a level of protection and confidence that traditional billing systems simply cannot match. ABA practices using BillAI report 99% payer acceptance and < 30 days in A/R.

Key features of BillAI include:

AI Identify & Track enables touchless claims processing, following each claim from submission through resolution, proactively detecting anomalies and flagging issues early—often before a denial occurs. When corrections are needed, BillAI resolves them automatically with robotic process automation (RPA). The result is a workflow intuitive enough for new billers to use from day one, eliminating the tradeoff between speed and team capacity.



enables touchless claims processing, following each claim from submission through resolution, proactively detecting anomalies and flagging issues early—often before a denial occurs. When corrections are needed, BillAI resolves them automatically with robotic process automation (RPA). The result is a workflow intuitive enough for new billers to use from day one, eliminating the tradeoff between speed and team capacity. AI Reporting & Dashboards, which turns disparate revenue cycle management data into a real‑time, ABA‑specific command center. Leaders gain instant visibility into financial performance, while billers have a live view of what's moving, what's stalled and what needs intervention. Manual reporting cycles are replaced with continuously updated insights, including accounts receivable aging, denial trends, rule performance and cash‑flow indicators.

Automating Complexity While Preserving Human Oversight

"I started Elevate with zero billing experience and everyone told me that aspect of my business would be a nightmare. Yet, Rethink made it feel simple and manageable," said Matt Hicks, owner and founder of Elevate Learning & Behavior. "With BillAI, I can see every claim move through the process, fix an issue and resubmit in minutes. Rethink takes an intimidating, complex process and makes it so straightforward that what once took two days now only takes about 30 minutes."

BillAI's intelligence extends into some of the most challenging billing scenarios. BillAI's claims consolidation engine automatically groups multiple services or providers into a single claim, adapting to payer‑specific rules and managing overlapping services. This reduces administrative rework, accelerates payment and simplifies workflows that typically drain staff time. And with its self‑learning architecture, BillAI becomes more accurate and more valuable with every claim it processes—learning from payer behavior across customers, adapting to emerging denial trends and capturing institutional knowledge that often lives only in the minds of experienced billers.

Even as BillAI automates the majority of billing tasks, it preserves human oversight through exceptions‑based workflows that allow users to review, approve or override AI‑generated corrections. Deep integration with RethinkBH's scheduling, clinical documentation and practice management tools ensures that billing always reflects real‑time service data and claims are generated directly from completed sessions.

With BillAI, organizational leaders gain the visibility they need through AI‑enhanced dashboards, while clinicians benefit from a system that quietly strengthens the financial side of the practice without disrupting care.

To learn more about BillAI, visit the RethinkBH website.

About RethinkBH

Rethink Behavioral Health (RethinkBH) is a leading provider of solutions designed specifically for the realities of ABA care. The company's fully integrated platform is built for ABA organizations that need their systems to scale without adding friction, while ensuring care quality remains the priority. From start-ups to enterprise-level practices, RethinkBH unifies clinical workflows, scheduling, billing, and real-time AI-powered insights into one connected system, reducing administrative burden, improving visibility, and strengthening both care quality and financial performance as practices grow. RethinkBH is part of RethinkFirst. For more information, visit rethinkbh.com.

About RethinkFirst

RethinkFirst is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training and clinical support to employers, educators, and behavioral health professionals. Rethink's award-winning solutions serve 11+ million employees worldwide, one-third of Fortune 100 companies, many of the country's largest public-school districts, and over 96,000 individual behavioral healthcare providers. Each of Rethink's solutions incorporates evidence-based protocols, workflow automation, and advanced data analytics to drive meaningful clinical outcomes and improved performance for customers and the communities that they serve. For more information, please visit the Rethink website or for media inquiries email [email protected].

SOURCE RethinkFirst