RethinkFirst Names Shane Wilson as Chief Customer Officer

Wilson to lead customer success, implementation and support as RethinkFirst strengthens customer-first strategy across all markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RethinkFirst, the leading technology and solutions provider in behavioral health and neurodiversity, today announced that it has appointed Shane Wilson as chief customer officer. In this newly created role, Wilson will oversee customer success, professional services and implementation, and customer support teams with a focus on deepening the company's customer-centric culture and enhancing the value delivered across its provider, educator and employer communities.

"RethinkFirst has always been a customer‑focused company, and bringing on a Chief Customer Officer is a clear investment in strengthening that promise," said RethinkFirst CEO Dinesh Senanayake. "Shane is a seasoned leader who understands how to deliver measurable outcomes and champion the voice of the customer at every level of the organization. His experience across healthcare technology and enterprise platforms makes him the right leader to accelerate our next phase of growth."

In his new role, Wilson will focus on strengthening customer relationships, enhancing implementation and support experiences, and expanding the company's enterprise-wide customer success strategy.

"I'm excited to join RethinkFirst as the company further invests in its commitment to customers," Wilson said. "RethinkFirst's mission, AI-native technology and people are uniquely positioned to help organizations deliver better care and better outcomes. I look forward to partnering with our customers to ensure they have the support, insights and innovation they need to succeed."

With more than two decades of leadership across healthcare technology, customer success and enterprise operations, Wilson brings a proven track record of elevating customer experience, driving adoption and scaling service organizations. He joins RethinkFirst from PracticeTek, a healthcare technology company providing practice management, patient engagement and integrated billing solutions, where he most recently served as chief customer officer. Wilson also served as president of RevolutionEHR, a leading cloud‑based electronic health records (EHR) and practice management platform for optometry. Earlier in his career, Wilson held senior customer success roles at ChiroTouch, a chiropractic EHR and practice management leader, and served as a worldwide business unit executive at IBM, overseeing the Internet of Things and Asset Management.

Wilson earned a Bachelor of Arts from Brigham Young University and an MBA from TCU Neeley School of Business.

About RethinkFirst

RethinkFirst is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training, and clinical support to employers, educators and behavioral health professionals. Rethink's award-winning solutions serve 11+ million employees worldwide, one-third of Fortune 100 companies, many of the country's largest public-school districts, and over 96,000 individual behavioral healthcare providers. Each of Rethink's award-winning solutions incorporates evidence-based protocols, workflow automation, and advanced data analytics to drive meaningful clinical outcomes and improved performance for customers and the communities that they serve. For more information, please visit the Rethink website or for media inquiries email [email protected].

SOURCE RethinkFirst