RethinkFirst Appoints Rob Kennedy as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales

Veteran SaaS sales leader to drive enterprise growth and strengthen go‑to‑market alignment across RethinkCare and RethinkEd

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RethinkFirst, the leading technology and solutions provider in behavioral health and neurodiversity, today announced that Rob Kennedy has joined the company as senior vice president of Enterprise Sales. An experienced senior sales leader, Rob will lead go‑to‑market (GTM) strategy and execution of the company's RethinkCare and RethinkEd businesses, strengthening alignment between these organizations, driving enterprise growth, and building a high-performing sales organization.

"Rob is joining RethinkFirst at a pivotal moment in our growth," said RethinkFirst CEO Dinesh Senanayake. "His deep experience with large, complex enterprise customers, combined with his ability to translate their needs into strategy and execute on it to deliver results is exactly what we need as we scale. Rob brings a disciplined approach to building high‑performing teams and a genuine commitment to understanding and empowering the organizations we serve. We're thrilled to welcome him to the Rethink team."

Rob brings more than 25 years of experience building and scaling SaaS sales organizations and driving growth through disciplined, customer‑centric execution. He has held CRO and senior sales leadership roles at Benefitfocus and UKG, where he led customer‑first transformations, strengthened retention, and built high‑performing teams known for operational rigor and world‑class engagement. He also played key leadership roles in mergers and acquisitions, transformations, and strategic GTM initiatives that lead to improved growth, profitability, customer satisfaction, and employee development.

Rob earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has completed executive education programs at Harvard Business School, The Wharton School, and UC Berkeley Haas School of Business.

"The need for scalable behavioral health, neurodiversity and education solutions has never been greater," Rob Kennedy said. "RethinkFirst has a powerful mission and a strong foundation. I look forward to partnering with our customers and listening closely to their challenges so we can continue delivering the solutions that make a meaningful difference for the people and communities they support."

About RethinkFirst

RethinkFirst is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training, and clinical support to employers, educators and behavioral health professionals. Rethink's award-winning solutions serve 11+ million employees worldwide, one-third of Fortune 100 companies, many of the country's largest public-school districts, and over 96,000 individual behavioral healthcare providers. Each of Rethink's award-winning solutions incorporates evidence-based protocols, workflow automation, and advanced data analytics to drive meaningful clinical outcomes and improved performance for customers and the communities that they serve. For more information, please visit the Rethink website or for media inquiries email [email protected].

SOURCE RethinkFirst