Rethinking Supply Chain by Ariox

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On its face, Supply Chain is a simple enough concept – the sequence of processes involved in the production and distribution of a commodity. Some supply chains are simple, some more complex, but ALL Supply chains are becoming outdated. Consider what a 'chain' is – a series of metal links connected to make a flexible unit. Supply chains are similar in that they are an amalgamation of moving parts "fused" together to create a flow of information that drives operation forward. Flexibility is the key attribute of a supply chain, but much like a physical chain a supply chain suffers from weak points at the connection of every link. If the chain flexes (software updates, new systems, cloud transition) and the weld fails, it takes time and money to repair it. With Business and technology moving so fast now, those breaks happen more and more frequently.

It's time to reconsider how we think about the construction of a supply chain. Instead of a long chain with individual 'stress' points or weaknesses connecting each of them, consider the concept of a Supply Web. An interconnected network of data pathways with a central hub where you control it all. This web is the new supply chain, and it is accomplished with system integration and complete data control through intuitive user portals and dashboards. Implementing this kind of change can be daunting, particularly for small to medium size enterprises. Unfortunately, this leaves that critical segment of the business landscape in the dust of the mega corporations that have a near infinite supply of funds to dedicate to retrofitting their supply chains and integration systems.