Rethinking the Think Tank: APR Launches Lean, AI-Enabled Model for Global Science Leadership

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Policy Research (APR) officially announces its launch as a mission-driven organization dedicated to maintaining America's scientific edge. As federal funding for research has plummeted since early 2025, APR is introducing a resilient new business model designed to produce high-quality, rapid-response data at a fraction of the traditional cost.

A New Business Model for Urgent Times

The United States is currently navigating a precarious geopolitical climate while simultaneously facing a significant domestic "brain drain". Deep cuts in federal research funding have triggered widespread layoffs of scientists and researchers across top-tier U.S. institutions, putting the nation's global leadership in science and technology at immediate risk.

In response, APR has formed a collaborative network of elite researchers to ensure that critical policy decisions remain grounded in evidence rather than ideology or anecdote.

Human Expertise Powered by Ethical AI

APR functions as a human-based think tank that leans into the power of Artificial Intelligence for the greater good. While utilizing modern computational and AI-enabled tools to accelerate analysis, the organization maintains a strict "human-in-the-loop" philosophy, ensuring that ethical considerations and veteran human judgment remain the core of every finding.

Alongside its non-profit research arm, APR also offers an advisory practice. This dual structure allows the organization to work directly with government agencies, foundations, private industry, and community organizations to deliver the same analytical rigor expected from major universities and think tanks—but with the flexibility and speed required in today's fast-moving world.

Decades of Proven Impact

The APR team brings together hundreds of years of combined experience from the world's most prominent universities, think tanks, and government agencies. Their multidisciplinary expertise is focused on a singular goal: supporting a future that is wealthier, healthier, and more secure. Key focus areas include:

Health Systems and public health preparedness.



National Security and criminal justice.



Climate and Environmental Policy .



. Economic Policy and workforce development.

Call to Action: Investing in the Future of Data

As a non-profit organization, APR will launch a major fund-raising effort in June 2026. This initiative seeks to partner with private industry, foundations, and philanthropy to fund the development of critical datasets and time-sensitive studies that are no longer supported by federal grants.

"The world is changing constantly, and the need for data-informed policy is more pressing than ever," says Dr. Mahshid Abir, the Executive Director of APR. "We are inviting partners to help us build a sustainable home for the rigorous analysis that keeps our nation secure and prosperous".

About the Alliance for Policy Research (APR): The Alliance for Policy Research is a Michigan-based non-profit organization. APR is a network of independent researchers and subject matter experts committed to advancing evidence-based solutions to the most pressing public policy challenges of the 21st century.

https://allianceforpolicyresearch.org/

SOURCE Alliance for Policy Research