reTHINKit Media Announces Women in Tech Docuseries to Host Special Portland Screening Event

This second episode in the series of six originally premiered at the Saturday Night Live studio at 30 Rock in New York, but will be seen for the first time by the Portland community at this special event. The Chasing Grace series launched in Portland, Ore., home to the executive producer, Jennifer Cloer, with the premiere of Episode #1: Eighty Twenty in March 2018. Both episode #1 and #2 feature women from Portland.

Just 25 percent of computing positions are held by women – representing a year-over-year decline since 1991 when it peaked at 36 percent, according to the National Center for Women & Information Technology . Additionally, the same report shows that 56 percent of women in computing occupations leave mid-career. The Chasing Grace Project Episode 2: Progress & the Power of Community explores where we do see progress – in the individual stories of women who have started companies, nonprofit organizations and women-in-tech groups. The episode will take an even deeper look at the power of community – including virtual and online communities and women in tech groups both inside and outside of companies – in helping women rise above the challenges they encounter when they do speak out, stand up or challenge the status quo. The original trailer for Episode #2 can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/291425282

"There is evidence throughout human history that tells us story has the power to change culture. The Chasing Grace Project is the platform for cultural change in the tech industry, where culture is the most cited reason for the lack of women," said Jennifer Cloer, CEO of reTHINKit Media and executive producer, director and writer for the Chasing Grace Project. "Every time we screen these stories, I hear from women and men that the experience transforms their perspectives and helps to inform the way they navigate their careers."

New Relic is the exclusive sponsor of this special screening event. The company, with its R&D headquarters based in Portland, Ore., provides the industry's largest and most comprehensive cloud-based instrumentation platform built to help customers create more perfect software. The New Relic team is dedicated to creating a great workplace and tech sector through its diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. "We are proud to support the Chasing Grace Project, and its spotlight of women in technology, as part of our commitment to giving back in the communities in which we operate and making the tech sector more diverse, equitable, and inclusive. With the NewRelic.org corporate social responsibility program, we feel that it is critical to support organizations that are elevating women and their work in the technology field," said Erin Dieterich, director of corporate responsibility, New Relic.

"We're grateful for New Relic's support for the Chasing Grace Project and partnering with us on such a unique opportunity for the city where it all began," said Cloer. "Its commitment to increasing diversity in tech is clear."

The Chasing Grace Project is currently in post-production on episodes #3 and #4, which were shot in Los Angeles in July and are expected to premiere this fall. These episodes explore a new format for sharing story that includes roundtable discussions among women about leadership and about how their diverse backgrounds inform the way they show up to build technology and manage businesses. Episodes #1 and #2 have been screened all over the world, including Boston, Belfast, Basel, Denver, Vancouver, BC, Philadelphia, Orlando, St Louis, Los Angeles and more. Additional screenings of Episode #2 are scheduled this fall in Bermuda, Raleigh and Las Vegas. For more information about screenings or to schedule your own, please contact info@rethinkitmedia.com .

About The Chasing Grace Project

The Project is a docuseries of six episodes that seeks to build a more inclusive and transparent culture in tech and to recruit and retain women to help build the future. If we don't have everyone at the table today, we risk living in a less inclusive world tomorrow. The Project also gives women a platform to be seen and heard for their experiences. Stories are exclusively our own and have the power to change culture and transform others. It is supported by Boeing, Cloud Foundry Foundation, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Cloudability, Comcast NBCUniversal, eBay, Gorge Tech Alliance, Intel, OpenStack, PDXWIT, Red Hat, The Linux Foundation and Women in Cable & Telecommunications (WICT). It is produced by reTHINKit Media.

About reTHINKit Media

reTHINKit Media believes in the power of story to connect and inspire action. With deep relationships in the technology and business communities and expertise about how to put today's tools to work to build and distribute stories, the company translates complex ideas into widely understood truths and adopted technologies. It partners with companies and organizations to identify and architect their most compelling story, produce content in a variety of formats to support that narrative and to amplify that story and content so it reaches the right audiences. It is the producer of The Chasing Grace Project, among other content initiatives.

