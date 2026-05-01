Retia Medical Presents First Public Results for Non-Invasive Cardiac Output Algorithm

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Retia Medical today announced the first public presentation of results from its non-invasive cardiac output algorithm, which estimates cardiac output using signals from sensors already placed on patients as standard of care: a pulse oximeter and a non-invasive blood pressure cuff. No additional hardware is required.

Accurate cardiac output assessment is fundamental to guiding perioperative and critical care management, but has historically been limited to invasive or minimally invasive tools that restrict where and when monitoring is practical. Existing non-invasive approaches, such as those requiring specialized finger cuffs or dedicated impedance electrodes, are not standard equipment across the broad patient populations where earlier hemodynamic surveillance could improve outcomes.

The results come from a prospective validation study in post-cardiac surgery patients comparing the non-invasive algorithm against pulmonary artery catheter thermodilution, the clinical reference standard for cardiac output measurement, and an FDA-approved minimally invasive pulse contour cardiac output method.

A total of 47 patients contributed 145 analyzable paired measurements. The non-invasive PPG-based algorithm demonstrated a root mean squared error of 0.91 L/min against the PA catheter reference standard, comparing favorably to 0.98 L/min for the FDA-approved minimally invasive comparator evaluated in the same patient population. Trending concordance was 86% for the non-invasive algorithm versus 91% for the minimally invasive comparator.

"These early results suggest that continuous hemodynamic monitoring could become practical far beyond the ICU or operating room, on general floors, in high-risk ward patients, anywhere deterioration can begin quietly. Getting that insight earlier, without adding hardware, is how we can give clinicians earlier warning and more time to act," said Marc Zemel, Chief Executive Officer of Retia Medical.

Further validation in broader patient populations will be needed to establish general applicability. If confirmed, a non-invasive approach could help expand access to advanced cardiovascular assessment across operating rooms, intensive care units, emergency departments, telemetry floors, and pre-hospital environments.

Brian Nelson, Biomedical Engineer at Retia Medical, presented the data during Mini Oral Abstract Session A at the 2026 Annual Meeting presented by IARS and SOCCA on Friday, May 1, 2026, in Montreal.

About Retia Medical

Retia Medical is a cardiovascular intelligence software company focused on transforming routine physiologic data into reliable, actionable hemodynamic insight. Built on its patented Multi Beat Analysis® algorithm, originally developed at MIT and Michigan State University, Retia's software analyzes existing monitoring signals to deliver precise cardiovascular intelligence in operating rooms and intensive care units.

Validated in 14 peer-reviewed clinical publications and deployed in 75 hospitals, Retia's technology performs reliably in complex and unstable patients while enabling broader access through software-based integration with existing monitoring and tele-ICU systems.

Retia's mission is to make accurate, reliable cardiovascular insight accessible wherever high-risk patients receive care.

Learn more at www.retiamedical.com and follow Retia Medical on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Retia Medical