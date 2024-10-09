Reticulate Micro Announces Application Submission to Quote on OTCQB® Venture Market Providing Direct Path to Liquidity for Regulation A Investors

PALM BAY, Fla., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reticulate Micro, Inc. ("Reticulate Micro" or the "Company"), a commercial and defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment, today announced that it has submitted the necessary application materials with OTC Markets Group, Inc. ("OTC Markets") to quote its securities on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"). This move marks a significant milestone in the Company's growth strategy, providing enhanced visibility and upon approval of the company's application, liquidity for investors while continuing its focus on driving innovation and business expansion.

OTCQB is designed for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. It offers investors transparent trading, real-time quotes, and better information availability, making it an attractive option for companies seeking to broaden their shareholder base. Reticulate Micro believes that joining OTCQB will increase access to capital markets, enhance shareholder value, and position the Company for long-term success.

"We are excited to take this next step in our journey by applying for quotation on OTCQB," said Joshua Cryer, CEO of Reticulate Micro. "This strategic move will allow us to reach a broader audience of investors and provide them with an opportunity to participate in the growth of Reticulate Micro as we continue to execute on our business model. We believe the OTCQB quotation will be a key element in our capital markets strategy, enabling greater liquidity and transparency for our shareholders. Most importantly, all those that invested in our Regulation A offering received shares that were qualified under our Regulation A offering statement such that those shares may be freely traded on OTCQB once we are cleared for quotation by OTC Markets and FINRA."

The Company will continue to update investors as the process moves forward.

About Reticulate Micro, Inc.

Reticulate Micro, Inc ., with headquarters in Palm Bay, Florida, is a commercial and defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment. Reticulate is building one of the world's first post-quantum-encrypted open-systems platforms for robust video streaming, simplified terminal management and satellite mobile connectivity in austere environments and diverse orbital regimes. Serving the defense, mobility, broadcasting, enterprise infrastructure monitoring and security sectors, Reticulate Micro and its newest business segment Reticulate Space embrace open standards across its software and product offerings.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as "intends," "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Important Notice the Regarding Our Regulation A Offering

An offering statement regarding our offering of units consisting of one share of class A common stock and a warrant to purchase one share of class A common stock has been filed with the SEC. The SEC has qualified that offering statement, which means that Reticulate Micro may make sales of the securities described by that offering statement. It does not mean that the SEC has approved, passed upon the merits or passed upon the accuracy or completeness of the information in the offering statement. You may obtain a copy of the offering circular that is part of that offering statement through this link.

Investing in a public offering like our Regulation A offering is subject to unique risks, tolerance for volatility, and potential loss of your investment, that investors should be aware of prior to making an investment decision. Please carefully review the risk factors contained in the offering circular for this offering. For more information about Regulation A offerings, including the unique risks associated with these types of offerings, please click on the SEC's Investor Alert.

Neither this document nor any of its content constitutes an offer to sell, solicitation of an offer to buy or a recommendation for any security by Reticulate Micro or any third party. The content of this document is provided for general information purposes only and is not intended to solicit the purchase of securities or to be used as investment, legal or tax advice. A securities offering by Reticulate Micro is only being made pursuant to the offering circular described above. The content of this document is qualified in its entirety by such offering circular. Prospective investors are urged to consult with their own, investment, legal and tax advisors prior to making any investment in Reticulate Micro.

