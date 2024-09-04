Reticulate Micro Announces Availability of VAST™ for Ultra-Efficient Real-Time Video Streaming in Low-bandwidth Environments

Software-defined Platform Initially Offered in Embeddable and Wearable or Portable Options for Military, Security and Enterprise Users

PALM BAY, Fla., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reticulate Micro, Inc., a commercial and defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment, announced today availability of its software-based video encoding / compression platform, VAST™, enhancing ultra-low bandwidth networks with real-time video streaming and image compression.

The first VAST products available for ordering today are:

VAST ™ Air – a video encoder embeddable in a vehicle or aircraft





– a video encoder embeddable in a vehicle or aircraft VAST™ Tactical – a wearable or portable video-encoding solution that includes a case and is meant for rugged use

VAST is a software-defined platform designed to leverage low SWaP-C hardware. Both VAST Air and VAST Tactical are single-board computers available in the following models: Model N supporting one video stream, or Model S supporting three streams. VAST Tactical also includes a Model M, which is an 8-stream computer in the larger casing pictured to the right.

Reticulate Micro's Video Assured Secure Transmission (VAST) video encoder platform is designed to exploit the latest advancements in video and image compression to send the highest quality video and images over limited transports in contested environments. The technology is specifically designed to ensure that the best video and images from edge sensors and high-definition image capture technologies are available to decision makers and edge operators in the most challenging communications environments. VAST can deliver compressed, high-quality streaming video at bitrates below 10 kilobits per second. Reticulate's unique software-defined encoder can run on x86 or ARM hardware architecture, even a Raspberry Pi 5.

Reticulate considers VAST uniquely positioned in the encoding market to meet the specific needs of tactical users in the military sector, particularly excelling in ultra-low bandwidth scenarios. This capability is crucial for tactical operations, where maintaining low latency and high-quality video over narrow communication channels is of utmost importance to the warfighter.

"We believe Reticulate has developed a truly unique solution – our video encoder can run almost anywhere on any hardware over any network, to include UHF and even HF networks," says Reticulate CTO John Dames. "We've now validated VAST across a range of military and commercial transports, as well as a huge array of applications from Unmanned Aircraft System streaming to remote vehicle operation to Video TeleConferencing. At the end of the day, VAST has been shown to deliver video where it was difficult or impossible before, providing new critical capabilities to tactical users."

Reticulate has tested VAST with military and commercial networks, including Iridium's Certus® 100 network, Inmarsat's military L-band Tactical Satellite (L-TAC) service and LAISR network and military legacy UHF and MUOS TACSAT networks - using NanTenna's L-band and UHF-band antennas.

According to Thomas Larkin, president and founder of antenna provider NanTenna, a key Reticulate partner that has demonstrated VAST video capabilities over multiple tactical networks, "The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with numerous joint and direct evaluations currently underway. Government users consistently seek easy and efficient ways to enhance existing capabilities, and VAST delivers precisely that. What stands out most to them is the remarkable combination of low latency and high-quality video, which has been particularly impressive and beneficial for the warfighter."

For VAST pricing, ordering or demo information, contact [email protected]. For more product specification details, download the VAST data sheet.

About Reticulate Micro, Inc.

Reticulate Micro Inc. ("Reticulate Micro," "Reticulate" or the "Company") is a commercial and defense software technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications at the network edge. Reticulate specializes in software-defined video compression and streaming solutions and agile, simplified device monitoring and management. Led by tactical communications veterans and satellite and software visionaries, Reticulate delivers resiliency and intelligence on the ground for the military, first responders, critical infrastructure, and enterprise users. We work with an ecosystem of channel and technology partners to bring the most powerful solutions to market across electronic warfare, tactical communications and streaming media technology.

