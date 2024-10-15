Reticulate Micro Announces First Delivery of Himera G1 Pro Radios to U.S. Air Force

VAST™ Technology Paired with Combat-Proven Ukrainian Radio to Enhance U.S. Defense Communications

PALM BAY, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reticulate Micro, Inc. ("Reticulate Micro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first U.S. delivery of the Himera G1 Pro handheld radios to the United States Air Force. This delivery marks a key milestone in integrating Reticulate Micro's cutting-edge Video Assured Secure Transmission (VAST) technology with a battle-proven communication platform.

The initial shipment will enable the U.S. Air Force to conduct evaluation and testing of the Himera G1 Pro radios in conjunction with VAST technology. "The Himera G1 Pro is the perfect fit for our VAST system, providing resilient and secure connectivity at an affordable price," said Joshua Cryer, President and CEO of Reticulate Micro. "By combining the Himera G1 Pro with VAST, we're aiming to democratize secure video transmission on the battlefield—empowering every warfighter with video-capable radio technology for enhanced situational awareness."

Reticulate Micro is the exclusive supplier of the Ukrainian-manufactured Himera G1 Pro radios to the U.S. defense market. The radio is designed to transmit voice, video, data, GPS coordinates, and text messages, all integrated with VAST for assured video streaming. Equipped with Blue Force Tracking, the Himera G1 Pro also offers integration with situational awareness systems, enhancing real-time command and control. With its frequency-hopping spread spectrum, relay capabilities, and extended transmission ranges, the Himera G1 Pro—coupled with VAST—is expected to deliver a superior solution for modern battlefield communications.

"We are excited to bring Himera's combat-tested squad radio to the U.S. Air Force, and even more thrilled to pair it with our VAST technology," said Paul Scardino, Executive Vice President of Sales at Reticulate Micro. "We believe the combination of the Himera G1 Pro and VAST allows for a low-cost, highly reliable, and ergonomically advanced handheld radio that meets the evolving communication needs of U.S. defense forces."

To learn more about the Himera G1 Pro, visit https://reticulate.io/himera-g1-pro-handheld-radio/.

About Reticulate Micro, Inc.

Reticulate Micro, Inc ., with headquarters in Palm Bay, Florida, is a commercial and defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment. Reticulate is building one of the world's first post-quantum-encrypted open-systems platforms for robust video streaming, simplified terminal management and satellite mobile connectivity in austere environments and diverse orbital regimes. Serving the defense, mobility, broadcasting, enterprise infrastructure monitoring and security sectors, Reticulate Micro and its newest business segment Reticulate Space embrace open standards across its software and product offerings.

