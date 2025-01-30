Reticulate Micro Begins Trading on OTCQB® Under "RMXI"

Innovative Video Compression Leader Takes the Next Step in Growth Strategy

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reticulate Micro, Inc. (OTCQB: RMXI) ("Reticulate Micro," "we," or the "Company"), a software products company specializing in advanced video compression and streaming solutions, today announced that its shares have begun trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the ticker symbol "RMXI". This milestone marks the Company's transition to the public market as it scales its groundbreaking VAST platform to address the critical demand for video infrastructure in government, defense, and commercial sectors.

"Trading on OTCQB is a pivotal moment for Reticulate Micro," said Andrew Sheppard, CEO of Reticulate Micro. "Our VAST platform has already demonstrated transformative potential by enabling the delivery of high-quality video in scenarios previously deemed impossible, including a recent milestone achievement in streaming video over legacy long range High Frequency (HF) radio links at ultra-low bandwidths—a global first. We expect this listing to give us access to new growth capital, enabling us to expand our reach and accelerate our development of enterprise-scale solutions."

Transforming Video Streaming with VAST Technology Reticulate Micro's flagship product, the VAST Video Platform, is a game-changing video encoder and compression technology. Utilizing the AV1 standard, it delivers:

Unmatched Efficiency: 30-40% better compression than HEVC, enabling HD video streaming at bandwidths as low as 200kbps, and SD under 50kbps.

Broad Compatibility: Standards-based streaming as well as hardware-agnostic encoding for x86 and ARM architectures, deployable on platforms as compact as Raspberry Pi.

Multiple ROI Potential: With no reliance on GPUs or specialized hardware, the VAST Video Platform offers a significant reduction in not only bandwidth usage but power consumption and storage requirements as well.

Revolutionary Performance: Field-proven capability to stream video over challenging tactical networks where traditional solutions fail, including legacy cellular networks, narrowband SATCOM, and tactical radios.

Strategic Growth Initiatives Building on its success in tactical video solutions for defense applications, Reticulate Micro is expanding its enterprise-level offerings for government and commercial customers. The Company plans to release significant platform enhancements in early 2025, including advanced dynamic bandwidth management and adaptive encoding capabilities. Additionally, through its commercial joint venture, RMX, launching in Q1 2025, the Company is positioned to bring its revolutionary technology to global commercial markets.

About Reticulate Micro, Inc.

Reticulate Micro, Inc. (OTCQB: RMXI), headquartered in St Louis, Missouri, is a video technology company focused on addressing the world's growing crisis in video data transmission and storage. Through its proprietary VAST (Video Adaptive Systems Technology) platform, Reticulate Micro is aiming to transform how organizations capture, transmit, store and share visual data. The Company's battle-tested technology, proven in military applications, reduces video bandwidth, storage, and power consumption by up to 50% while maintaining quality across any network or hardware platform. From defense to AI and enterprise applications, Reticulate Micro endeavors to redefine how organizations handle the growing demands of video data worldwide.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as "intends," "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Important Notice the Regarding Our Regulation A Offering

An offering statement regarding our offering of units consisting of one share of class A common stock and a warrant to purchase one share of class A common stock has been filed with the SEC. The SEC has qualified that offering statement, which means that Reticulate Micro may make sales of the securities described by that offering statement. It does not mean that the SEC has approved, passed upon the merits or passed upon the accuracy or completeness of the information in the offering statement. You may obtain a copy of the offering circular that is part of that offering statement through this link.

Investing in a public offering like our Regulation A offering is subject to unique risks, tolerance for volatility, and potential loss of your investment, that investors should be aware of prior to making an investment decision. Please carefully review the risk factors contained in the offering circular for this offering. For more information about Regulation A offerings, including the unique risks associated with these types of offerings, please click on the SEC's Investor Alert.

Neither this document nor any of its content constitutes an offer to sell, solicitation of an offer to buy or a recommendation for any security by Reticulate Micro or any third party. The content of this document is provided for general information purposes only and is not intended to solicit the purchase of securities or to be used as investment, legal or tax advice. A securities offering by Reticulate Micro is only being made pursuant to the offering circular described above. The content of this document is qualified in its entirety by such offering circular. Prospective investors are urged to consult with their own investment, legal and tax advisors prior to making any investment in Reticulate Micro.

