Reticulate Micro Continues Management Hires with Key Business Development and Marketing Appointments  

Hires Bring Proven Expertise Across Defense and Satellite Communications Industry

PALM BAY, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reticulate Micro, Inc. ("Reticulate Micro," "Reticulate" or the "Company"), a defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment, has announced key management appointments to support the company's business development and marketing functions.

Louis Sutherland and Anne Wainscott-Sargent are leading business development and marketing communications for defense-tech firm Reticulate Micro. (Photos courtesy of Reticulate Micro)

Louis Sutherland, a retired US Army major with over 37 years' experience across the defense communications industry, has joined Reticulate as senior director of Business Development. At Reticulate Micro, he serves as the lead for defense tactical communications, redefining connective resiliency through quantum-protected, open platform video compression management.

Prior to serving Reticulate Micro, Sutherland built a reputation as a mission-focused, technology innovator for the United States Special Operations Community, having served as a communications officer for a tier one unit in the Army. Sutherland has a bachelor's degree in computer science from Tarleton Texas A&M.

On the marketing side, Reticulate has announced that Anne Wainscott-Sargent has joined as senior director, Marketing and Communications. An award-winning writer and communicator for disruptive deep tech industries, Wainscott-Sargent leads marketing, PR and brand communications for Reticulate Micro.

In a diverse career, she has worked as an entrepreneur, technology journalist, and communications director for commercial tech startups in the space and defense sector. She began her career in corporate communications at NCR and later helped launch AT&T's award-winning employee magazine.

Wainscott-Sargent has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University and completed a graduate certificate in communications management from Rutgers State University. She is an APMP-credentialed Bid and Proposal Management professional.

"We are excited by the deep bench of industry experts who are filling out key roles at Reticulate Micro. Louis and Anne are strategic additions to our management team and will play important roles in communicating our value to customers, investors and the media in a pivotal year for our company," said Joshua Cryer, president and CEO.

About Reticulate Micro, Inc.

Reticulate Micro, Inc ., with headquarters in Palm Bay, Florida, is a commercial and defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment. Reticulate is building one of the world's first quantum-protected open-systems platform for robust video streaming, simplified terminal management and satellite mobile connectivity in austere environments and diverse orbital regimes. Serving the defense, mobility, broadcasting, enterprise infrastructure monitoring and security sectors, Reticulate Micro and its newest business segment Reticulate Space embrace open standards across its software and product offerings.

