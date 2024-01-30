Reticulate Micro Introduces Reticulate Space

"Launching Reticulate Space greatly expands the addressable market for our products," - Joshua Cryer, President and CEO Post this

Reticulate Space will initially focus on defense and selective commercial opportunities, including first responders, broadcasters, and in-flight connectivity and mobility providers. Reticulate Space's product platform shares Reticulate Micro's open-source architecture approach and incorporates its VAST™ video compression technology.

"Launching Reticulate Space greatly expands the addressable market for our products. This was a strategic decision for our company to move up the value chain in our core market of resilient communications," said Joshua Cryer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Reticulate Micro. "Critically, we have recruited a world-class management team of industry insiders with extensive customer relationships and deep insight into their needs."

The company also announced the senior leadership team of Reticulate Space. David Horton, who joined Reticulate Micro in October 2023 as Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of President of Reticulate Space. Horton, an industry and Air Force veteran, brings three decades of experience in executive, product strategy and technology leadership at companies such as EMS Technologies Defense & Space (Honeywell), Panasonic Avionics Corp., TECOM Industries (Smiths PLC) and Lockheed Martin to Reticulate Space.

Mark Steel will hold the dual title of Executive Vice President, Product & Services for Reticulate Micro and Chief Technology Officer of Reticulate Space. Steel is a 35-year veteran of the communications and satellite industry, who spent over a decade at Inmarsat, now part of Viasat, where he was VP of Product Development and Strategy and established the type approval function for Inmarsat's Global Xpress broadband network. This compliance process ensured that equipment was built with consistency in performance and quality to mitigate the potential for interference on Inmarsat and adjacent satellite fleets.

Rounding out the team is Paul Scardino, assuming the positions of Executive Vice President, Sales for Reticulate Micro and Chief Strategy Officer for Reticulate Space. Scardino has held senior leadership roles at Comtech, L3Harris Technologies, Speedcast and Globecomm Systems, and brings 35 years of broad expertise across sales, business and product development, program management and business strategy to the company.

"I'm excited to lead Reticulate Space at such a transformative time in the satellite industry," said Horton. "By combining content and transport technologies in revolutionary ways, we will redefine what always-on network resiliency means for the warfighter and enterprise users."

About Reticulate Micro, Inc.

Reticulate Micro, Inc., with headquarters in Palm Bay, Florida, is a commercial and defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment. Reticulate is building one of the world's first quantum-protected open-systems platforms for robust video streaming, simplified terminal management and satellite mobile connectivity in austere environments and diverse orbital regimes. Serving the defense, mobility, broadcasting, enterprise infrastructure monitoring and security sectors, Reticulate Micro and its newest business segment Reticulate Space embrace open standards across its software and product offerings.

