Reticulate Micro Introduces VESPER™ Satellite Terminal Management Platform

First Space Segment Product, VESPER Enables Command and Control of all Terminals from a Single Common Operating Dashboard

PALM BAY, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reticulate Micro, Inc. ("Reticulate Micro," "Reticulate" or the "Company"), a defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment, has announced VESPER™ (Virtual Engineering Terminal for Satellite Performance Enhancement and Resourcing), a satellite terminal management platform and the Company's first product within their recently launched Space business segment.

Reticulate Micro's new VESPER product lets users manage large enterprise SATCOM networks from one dashboard, with the ability to drill down and monitor any terminal in real time. (Photo credit: Reticulate Micro, gorodenkoff)

VESPER simplifies satellite network management to one screen – displaying fundamental health, metrics and positioning data across operational networks and terminals, with the ability to drill down to view subcomponent health.

VESPER enables seamless switching between terminal deployments, with the ability to accommodate configurations of thousands of terminals across enterprise networks, whether on-premise, in the cloud or at the edge. It is built on VisionOS™, the foundational platform common to all Reticulate products and featuring end-to-end quantum encryption.

"Managing satellite terminal networks has become increasingly challenging, especially with the proliferation of constellations in multiple orbits. VESPER coordinates and controls ever-expanding satellite terminal networks across broad distances from one central location," said Joshua Cryer, President and CEO of Reticulate Micro. "We're providing full line of sight to the network edge in a highly secure, easy-to-use platform. Operators can quickly mitigate the impact of terminal outages while providing unprecedented visibility to any underlying network issues."

The Company expects to begin initial customer deployments for VESPER in the second quarter, targeting the global monitoring and control market.

About Reticulate Micro, Inc.

Reticulate Micro, Inc ., with headquarters in Palm Bay, Florida, is a commercial and defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment. Reticulate is building one of the world's first quantum-protected open-systems platform for robust video streaming, simplified terminal management and satellite mobile connectivity in austere environments and diverse orbital regimes. Serving the defense, mobility, broadcasting, enterprise infrastructure monitoring and security sectors, Reticulate Micro and its newest business segment Reticulate Space embrace open standards across its software and product offerings.

