Reticulate Micro joins Satcoms Innovation Group as Director Member

EVP Mark Steel, 35-year SATCOM Industry Veteran, Joins SIG Board

PALM BAY, Fla. and LEDBURY, England, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Satcoms Innovation Group has announced Reticulate Micro as a Director Member. This will see CTO and EVP Product & Services, Mark Steel, represent Reticulate on the Board of Directors.

Reticulate Micro joins Director Members Eutelsat, Intelsat, and Kratos.

Mark Steel, EVP, Product & Services, Reticulate Micro, has joined the SIG Board of Directors.

SIG fosters innovation within the SATCOM industry through promoting relationships between operators, manufacturers, and solutions providers. It aims to enable industry stakeholders to identify, address, and solve technical challenges facing SATCOM through collaboration and the mutual prioritisation of these issues.

Delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment, Reticulate Micro is building one of the world's first quantum-protected open-source platforms for robust video streaming, simplified terminal management and multi-orbit satellite connectivity. Reticulate has recently formed a new business segment, Reticulate Space, focused on multi-orbit satellite communications management technologies.

Helen Weedon, Managing Director of SIG, commented: "I am happy to welcome Reticulate as a SIG Director Member. Mark and the team offer a wealth of knowledge and insight from the industry, providing SIG with an in-depth perspective of multi-orbit networks within SATCOM. Mark and Reticulate are a hugely valuable addition to the SIG board."

Mark Steel serves as Executive Vice President, Product & Services for Reticulate Micro and Chief Technology Officer of Reticulate Space. Steel is a 35-year veteran of the communications and satellite industry, who spent over a decade at Inmarsat, now part of Viasat, where he was VP of Product Development and Strategy and established the type approval function for Inmarsat's Global Xpress broadband network.

"The delivery of sophisticated solutions for the SATCOM industry is crucial to servicing the needs of our customers. Joining SIG allows us to liaise with other stakeholders in our industry and influence how the latest challenges are met,' said Steel, adding, "We look forward to working alongside all SIG members to establish and maintain the latest iteration of the industry as versatile and resilient."

Mark Steel and Reticulate are joining SIG at SATELLITE 2024 where he will participate in the SIG and GSOA Roundtable Breakfast, hosted by Kratos. This discussion will review the current state of Flat Panel Antennas.

About SIG

With an era of new requirements upon us, such as request fulfilment and incident management, the Satcoms Innovation Group (SIG) aims to promote innovation in the satellite communication industry to improve operational efficiency and reduce impact, saving time and money. As an open forum to generate innovative thinking, it enables the industry to come together and discuss current challenges. This helps manufacturers and service providers to deliver innovations and solutions that respond more precisely to those challenges. Those solutions will then be promoted through SIG channels, including events, website, social media, and in discussions with SIG's industry network. For more information, please visit; https://satig.space.

About Reticulate Micro, Inc.

Reticulate Micro, Inc., with headquarters in Palm Bay, Florida, is a commercial and defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment. Reticulate is building one of the world's first quantum-protected open-systems platforms for robust video streaming, simplified terminal management and satellite mobile connectivity in austere environments and diverse orbital regimes. Serving the defense, mobility, broadcasting, enterprise infrastructure monitoring and security sectors, Reticulate Micro and its newest business segment Reticulate Space embrace open standards across its software and product offerings.

Media contacts:

Helen Weedon

Radical Moves Ltd.

+44 1570 434632

+44 7733 231922

[email protected]

Anne Wainscott-Sargent

Reticulate Micro

+1 404 435 5784

[email protected]

Investors:

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

561 489 5315

MZ Group – MZ North America

[email protected]

SOURCE Reticulate Micro, Inc.