Reticulate Micro Launches $10M Reg A Capital Raise

Digital Offering Allows Defense Tech Provider to Democratize its Offering to Public Investors

PALM BAY, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reticulate Micro, Inc. ("Reticulate Micro," "Reticulate" or the "Company"), a commercial and defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment, has launched its Regulation A stock offering to raise up to $10 million (the "Reg A Offering") to support Reticulate's product and market launch efforts as a leading provider of video compression and tactical and SATCOM management solutions. Its flagship product, VAST™, is designed to enable ultra-efficient streaming video and situational awareness in bandwidth-challenged environments.

Reticulate's offering was qualified with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") this week and allows anyone to now invest in the Company. The Reg A Offering has an offering price of $3.50 per unit. Each unit includes one share of the Company's Class A Common Stock and one warrant to purchase one share of the Company's Class A Common Stock at an exercise price of $5.50 per share. The minimum investment is $700 for 200 units and is open to all investors.

The lead selling agents for the transaction include Boustead Securities, LLC, a leading full-service investment banking firm and licensed FINRA member, and Digital Offering LLC, a next-generation investment bank focused on technology and innovation and helping high-quality private and public growth companies access U.S. capital markets.

"We are delighted to launch our capital raise with such an experienced investment banking team who share our vision to democratize our offering to a broad investment pool," said Michael Chermak, Executive Chairman of Reticulate Micro.

Reticulate will utilize the DealMaker platform which allows the public to invest directly in Reticulate's stock: https://invest.reticulate.io

The Company plans to use the proceeds from the Reg A Offering to scale sales and marketing as well as operations, invest in new product development, and expand its IP portfolio.

"We are excited to leverage the funds from our Reg A Offering to accelerate the development and delivery of our cutting-edge VAST™ video compression technology, ensuring we stay at the forefront of innovation in national security, healthcare, and critical infrastructure," said Joshua Cryer, President and CEO of Reticulate Micro.

Investors can receive additional information on the offering either on Reticulate's investor page at https://reticulate.io/investors/ or via email at [email protected].

About Reticulate Micro, Inc.

Reticulate Micro, Inc ., with headquarters in Palm Bay, Florida, is a commercial and defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment. Reticulate is building one of the world's first post-quantum-encrypted open-systems platforms for robust video streaming, simplified terminal management and satellite mobile connectivity in austere environments and diverse orbital regimes. Serving the defense, mobility, broadcasting, enterprise infrastructure monitoring and security sectors, Reticulate Micro and its newest business segment Reticulate Space embrace open standards across its software and product offerings.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as "intends," "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the offering statement filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

The offering will be made only by means of an offering circular. An offering statement on Form 1-A relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and has become qualified. The securities offered by the Company are highly speculative. Investing in shares of the Company involves significant risks. The investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that such investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities, and if a public market develops following the offering, it may not continue.

The Company intends to list its securities on a national exchange and doing so entails significant ongoing corporate obligations including but not limited to disclosure, filing and notification requirements, as well compliance with applicable continued quantitative and qualitative listing standards. For additional information on the Company, the offering and any other related topics, please review the Form 1-A offering circular that can be found at the following location EDGAR Entity Landing Page ( sec.gov ). Additional information concerning Risk Factors related to the offering, including those related to the business, government regulations, intellectual property and the offering in general, can be found in the risk factor section of the Form 1-A offering circular.

