Reticulate Micro Names Amit Shrestha as Chief Financial Officer

Veteran International Finance Leader Spent 20 Years at Microsoft, Managing Finance and Digital Transformation in Emerging and Public Sector Markets

PALM BAY, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reticulate Micro, Inc. ("Reticulate Micro," "Reticulate" or the "Company"), a defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment, has appointed Amit Shrestha as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1st.

As CFO, Shrestha will oversee the company's finance strategy with an emphasis on fiscal discipline and accountability, while serving as a strategic advisor on global growth strategy.

Amit Shrestha joins Reticulate Micro following a 20-year career at Microsoft Corporation, where he led finance and digital transformation in strategic regions in both Latin America and the Greater China Region.

Shrestha joins Reticulate Micro following a 20-year career at Microsoft Corporation, where he led finance and digital transformation in strategic regions in both Latin America and the Greater China Region (GCR), as well as serving as CFO of the company's US Public Sector business.

In his most recent role as CFO of Microsoft Mexico, Shrestha led digital transformation efforts to help the business achieve 20% plus sustainable growth. He also served as CFO for Area HQ for Microsoft's GCR, covering China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, where he again leveraged his digital transformation expertise to drive 30% savings in finance resources in a challenging geo-political environment.

Prior to his GCR role, Shrestha was CFO of Microsoft US Public Sector, where he restructured the business's sales model and accelerated cloud growth and customer satisfaction. Earlier in his career, Shrestha held senior finance roles at Payment Online, Inc., in Seattle and at PWC.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amit to the Reticulate Micro team. His remarkable track record at Microsoft and profound insight promise to propel our financial strategies to new heights," said Joshua Cryer, President and CEO of Reticulate Micro. "Amit brings a wealth of experience and depth of character that truly sets him apart, and we couldn't be more excited about the future of Reticulate Micro with him on board."

Shrestha's near-term priorities include supporting the company's capital raise and IPO, and ensuring Reticulate's financial structure facilitates speed, productization and sales where the measure of success is defined by delivering what customers need.

"Culture is a very big part of who I am and it's an honor to work with a CEO who embodies trust and integrity," Shrestha said. "I come with the mindset of learning and applying those insights in my career. The opportunities and addressable market are big and I'm excited to begin this journey."

A native of Nepal, Shrestha holds an MBA in Finance from Seattle University, a bachelor's degree in accounting from Philippines University.

About Reticulate Micro, Inc.

Reticulate Micro, Inc ., with headquarters in Palm Bay, Florida, is a commercial and defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment. Reticulate is building one of the world's first quantum-protected open-systems platforms for robust video streaming, simplified terminal management and satellite mobile connectivity in austere environments and diverse orbital regimes. Serving the defense, mobility, broadcasting, enterprise infrastructure monitoring and security sectors, Reticulate Micro and its newest business segment Reticulate Space embrace open standards across its software and product offerings.

Contact:

Media:

Reticulate Micro Media Relations

[email protected]

Investors:

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

561 489 5315

MZ Group – MZ North America

[email protected]

SOURCE Reticulate Micro, Inc.