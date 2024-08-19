Reticulate Micro Names UK-based ZeroAlpha Solutions, Ltd. As Value-added Reseller to European Military Market

ZeroAlpha to Integrate Reticulate's VAST™ Real-time Video-streaming Platform into Tactical Systems Serving UK and European Defense Users

PALM BAY, Fla., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reticulate Micro, Inc. and ZeroAlpha Solutions, Ltd. announced today that ZeroAlpha will serve as a value-added reseller for Reticulate's VAST™ video streaming and compression platform to the European military market.

ZeroAlpha plans to embed Reticulate's VAST encoder within its existing ecosystem of tactical radio and SATCOM partners to provide resilient video streaming for a variety of missions. Initial demos are slated to begin next month with NATO and UK government customers.

UK-based ZeroAlpha is a leading supplier of networking hardware, software and sustainable power solutions to major primes in the UK as well as European defense and security markets. The firm holds a NATO framework contract, and is already serving military customers in the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Latvia and Poland.

"The team at ZeroAlpha, comprised of well-respected industry and military veterans, is intimately familiar with customers' needs and is trusted to deliver relevant and nimble solutions to warfighters. We hold them in high regard as our trusted partner in the region," said Josh Cryer, president and CEO of Reticulate Micro.

ZeroAlpha's focus is on missions conducted over shorter timeframes and with a reduced deployment footprint, requiring smaller, lighter sustainably powered hardware that is scalable to meet current and future mission roles.

Reticulate's VAST video encoder fits well with ZeroAlpha's solution focus because it's designed to deliver real-time video streaming in constrained bandwidth environments previously considered operationally impractical. Available as a software-based encoder within existing edge computing platforms or as a hardware appliance, VAST supports high-definition video streaming over connections as low as 10kbps, enabling users to share video over any transport from the latest high-throughput satellites or MANET radios to UHF TACSAT radios.

"Reticulate's VAST product is an ideal fit to our deploying lighter concept for communications, since it allows people with limited bandwidth to get better quality images and streams from locations at reach," says Stewart Burton, founder and owner of ZeroAlpha. "We've got demos lined up already. The UK military and UK Emergency Services are already showing strong interest in VAST."

About ZeroAlpha

ZeroAlpha Solutions are a leader in the field of expeditionary energy and information systems to the UK and European defence and security markets. Established to focus on early entry military operations, ZeroAlpha provides mission-critical solutions that enable commanders and units to increase their mission endurance and operational effectiveness in austere and zero-infrastructure environments. For more information, visit: www.zeroalphasolutions.com.

About Reticulate Micro, Inc.

Reticulate Micro, Inc . ("Reticulate Micro," "Reticulate" or the "Company") is a commercial and defense software technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications at the network edge. Reticulate specializes in software-defined video compression and streaming solutions and agile, simplified device monitoring and management. Led by tactical communications veterans and satellite and software visionaries, Reticulate delivers resiliency and intelligence on the ground for the military, first responders, critical infrastructure, and enterprise users. We work with an ecosystem of channel and technology partners to bring the most powerful solutions to market across electronic warfare, tactical communications and streaming media technology.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as "intends," "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the offering statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Reticulate Micro

Media Relations

[email protected]

Investors

[email protected]

ZeroAlpha

[email protected]

Tel: 011 + 44 2921 680444

SOURCE Reticulate Micro, Inc.