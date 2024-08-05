Reticulate Micro Ships First Government Order to U.S. Army for VAST™

U.S. Department of Defense to Benefit from Reticulate's Ultra-efficient Video-Streaming Platform

PALM BAY, Fla., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reticulate Micro, Inc., a commercial and defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment, announced today that it has shipped its first government order for VAST™, the company's advanced video encoding and compression platform built to work over virtually any network at the tactical edge.

The U.S. Army selected VAST™ for its ultra-low latency, strong security, low SWaP-C (Size, weight, Power and Cost) and advanced encoding and compression technology that allows military users to stream video over transport streams deemed previously impossible. As a direct streaming solution, VAST™ delivers high-quality video in ultra-low bandwidth environments at the lowest latency possible, with no need for GPU hardware or servers. VAST™ streams direct in almost any common delivery format and supports streaming as high as 8k or as little as 10kbps.

"The feedback from customers has been extremely positive, as we have proven the ability for VAST to stream video at real-time speeds over bandwidth-constrained networks, without compromising visual fidelity," said CEO Joshua Cryer. "We believe this is just the start for VAST adoption into major government programs that rely on high-quality streaming video to enable vehicle and drone autonomy."

Since the beginning of the year, Reticulate has conducted multiple successful government demonstrations of VAST™ to the U.S. government and allied militaries.

Reticulate Micro's real-time software-based encoder can compress video with a much higher efficiency than standard legacy codecs and does not suffer from the artificing and screen tearing experienced at extreme compression ratios.

About Reticulate Micro, Inc.

Reticulate Micro, Inc., with headquarters in Palm Bay, Florida, is a commercial and defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment. Reticulate is building one of the world's first post-quantum-encrypted open-systems platforms for robust video streaming, simplified terminal management and satellite mobile connectivity in austere environments and diverse orbital regimes. Serving the defense, mobility, broadcasting, enterprise infrastructure monitoring and security sectors, Reticulate Micro and its newest business segment Reticulate Space embrace open standards across its software and product offerings.

