Reticulate Micro to Exhibit at SATELLITE 2024

Company Showcasing Real-time Video Streaming and Terminal Management Capabilities in Booth #954

PALM BAY, Fla., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reticulate Micro, Inc., a commercial and defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment, announced that it will exhibit at the SATELLITE 2024 Conference and Exhibition, hosted in Washington, D.C. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, March 19-21.

Register for #SATShow 2024 with a free Exhibit Hall Pass or $350 off Conference Passes. Use VIP Code ret954 and visit Reticulate Micro, Inc., in booth #954. Visit: https://satellite24.nvytes.co/sat24lp/ret954.html

Leadership from Reticulate Space, the company's newest business segment, will be on hand to showcase the company's new VAST™ and VESPER™ capabilities in Booth #954 located in the Startup Pavilion, a key destination featuring new market players with cutting-edge technology.

VAST is Reticulate Micro's open-standards, software-defined encoder that delivers higher compression and lower bitrates capability without reliance on hubs or cloud services. VESPER simplifies network management by enabling users to centrally monitor, manage and control terminals across different orbits simultaneously from a single pane of glass.

Joshua Cryer, president and CEO of Reticulate Micro, commented, "We are listening to our customers who desire and need enterprise management and control capabilities to successfully curate SATCOM systems in the post-Proliferated Low Earth Orbit (pLEO) era. Reticulate Micro is solving this long-languishing inability to orchestrate terminal commissioning, command and control that has only been partially implemented until now. Our VESPER platform is specifically designed to avoid the monolithic and proprietary designs of the past, embracing open systems and open-source methodologies, to ensure the future of SATCOM management is flexible, responsive and resilient to the unforeseen changes ahead."

SATELLITE marks Reticulate's first major industry tradeshow since announcing its SATCOM-focused business segment, Reticulate Space.

"The SATShow is a great way to connect with industry and introduce resilient communications for both content and transport technologies for satellite users in defense and other critical infrastructure," said David Horton, president of Reticulate Space.

To kick off Reticulate's participation, Mark Steel, EVP of Product & Services Strategy and CTO of Reticulate Space, will participate in a panel discussion on the current state of flat panel antennas during the SIG and GSOA Roundtable Breakfast on March 18.

About Reticulate Micro, Inc.

Reticulate Micro, Inc., with headquarters in Palm Bay, Florida, is a commercial and defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment. Reticulate is building one of the world's first Post-Quantum encrypted open-systems platforms for robust video streaming, simplified terminal management and satellite mobile connectivity in austere environments and diverse orbital regimes. Serving the defense, mobility, broadcasting, enterprise infrastructure monitoring and security sectors, Reticulate Micro and its newest business segment Reticulate Space embrace open standards across its software and product offerings.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as "intends," "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including our limited operating history, our ability to continue as a going concern, our ability to manage rapid growth, the potential loss of our senior officers and directors who we rely upon, our potential inability to maintain, train and build an effective sales and marketing infrastructure, our need for additional financing to accomplish our business strategy, the reception of our technology by the market, our ability to compete effectively in a very competitive environment, our ability to build brand awareness and brand loyalty, potential supply limitations, our potential inability to protect our intellectual property, the possibility that our products become obsolete, risks associated with our use of certain artificial intelligence and machine learning models, and failures, or perceived failures, to comply with privacy, data protection, and information security requirements in the variety of jurisdictions in which we operate or plan to operate. These and other factors may cause our results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release, and other statements made from time to time by our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

Contact:

Media:

Reticulate Micro Media Relations

[email protected]

Investors:

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

561 489 5315

MZ Group – MZ North America

[email protected]

