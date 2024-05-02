Reticulate Micro to Showcase VAST™ Video Compression Technology and Himera Tactical Radios at SOF Week 2024

Meet up with Reticulate at the Leading Conference of the Special Operations Community in Tampa May 6-10

PALM BAY, Fla., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reticulate Micro, Inc., a commercial and defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment announced today that it will demonstrating its VAST™ video compression product at SOF Week, the leading conference of the Special Ops community, being held May 6-10 at the Tampa Convention Center.

Reticulate Micro and NanTenna will jointly demo their industry-leading capabilities at Booth #253 during SOF Week 2024 in Tampa May 6-10.

Throughout the week, Reticulate will conduct demos of its VAST video encoder with antenna partner, NanTenna, which will launch its on-the-move L-band antenna at the conference. The partners will jointly demo their industry-leading capabilities at Booth #253.

Also, on Monday, May 6th, Reticulate Micro, a new GSOF (Global SOF Foundation) Corporate Partner, will host a tabletop exhibit during Global SOF's 10th Anniversary Reception at Sparkman Wharf from 6 to 9 pm ET. Reticulate's leadership team from technology, product and services and business development will represent the company at this critical show.

Since the start of the year, Reticulate has conducted numerous successful demos of its VAST video-compression capabilities over narrow-band networks from leading providers such as Iridium, Inmarsat and the US Department of Defense's UHF TACSAT network. Reticulate also recently announced its VALOR™ line of Electronically Steerable Antennas (ESAs) and its partnership to be the exclusive distributor of Himera's battle-proven G1 Pro tactical radio product to the US government and select allied partners.

"We're proud to be at SOF Week and welcome opportunities to connect with the Special Ops community. If you want to learn more about our VALOR SATCOM terminal, Himera's resilient line of tactical radios or our VAST video-encoding technology, reach out to our team," said Reticulate Micro President and CEO Josh Cryer.

"L band has become a more prevalent frequency in a communicator's arsenal. This is often because UHF is saturated and users need bandwidth," added Thomas Larkin, CEO of NanTenna. "The release of our small form factor, high-gain antenna for L band will enable communicators to connect seamlessly to a wide array of systems. We are fortunate to couple our market-leading antenna technology with Reticulate Micro's VAST encoder to further enhance narrowband satellite capabilities, bringing video, particularly with such quality, to places never before seen. We are excited for SOF Week and the live demo we have been working hard to put together between our two companies!"

To schedule a briefing and demo of Reticulate Micro's capabilities, reach Reticulate at [email protected].

About Reticulate Micro, Inc.

Reticulate Micro, Inc ., with headquarters in Palm Bay, Florida, is a commercial and defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment. Reticulate is building one of the world's first Post-Quantum-encrypted open-systems platforms for robust video streaming, simplified terminal management and satellite mobile connectivity in austere environments and diverse orbital regimes. Serving the defense, mobility, broadcasting, enterprise infrastructure monitoring and security sectors, Reticulate Micro and its newest business segment Reticulate Space embrace open standards across its software and product offerings.

