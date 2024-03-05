Reticulate Micro Transmits First-ever Real-time Streaming Video over UHF TACSAT in Army Demonstration  

Reticulate conducted the demonstration on Feb. 28th with the US Army, using Reticulate Micro's VAST™ encoder and NanTenna's Ultra High Frequency (UHF) TACSAT antenna. It marked the first time a commercial provider has demonstrated live video streaming in a tactical environment over the Army's legacy TACSAT network.

"This demonstration showed it is possible to stream video over dial-up speeds. Today, there is no other solution capable of streaming real-time video over legacy tactical networks such as HF and TACSAT," said John Dames, CTO of Reticulate Micro.

Reticulate Micro's open-standards, software-defined encoder delivers higher compression and lower bitrates capability than other encoders (as low as 5kbps in video-only mode). VAST does not rely on hubs or cloud services and delivers direct streaming capabilities required for tactical use.

NanTenna's low-profile, high-gain antenna played a pivotal role in establishing robust signals, enabling reliable connectivity both in stationary and on-the-move scenarios—performance and connectivity previously unseen by communicators.

"Our joint solution breathes new life into the backbone of military PACE planning, which is UHF TACSAT, and bodes an exciting future with the full deployment of the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS)," said Thomas Larkin, President of NanTenna.

Mike Henry, a 29-year military combat veteran, who previously served as Technical/Operational SME on the Joint Staff J6 Joint Tactical Integration Element, commented on the significance of the demonstration, stating, "This innovative capability brings substantial gains in a disconnected interrupted and low bandwidth (DIL) tactical environment by shortening the kill chain and bringing disruptive C2 technologies to the future fight. Providing direct live streaming capabilities, over HPW on the UHF TACSAT architecture and eventually MUOS with KLV metadata, dramatically enhances the PACE plan like we have not seen before."

Reticulate will continue to do validations of its VAST video system across all tactical communication networks in use today and will make this data available to government customers.

About Reticulate Micro, Inc.

Reticulate Micro, Inc ., with headquarters in Palm Bay, Florida, is a commercial and defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment. Reticulate is building one of the world's first quantum-protected open-systems platforms for robust video streaming, simplified terminal management and satellite mobile connectivity in austere environments and diverse orbital regimes. Serving the defense, mobility, broadcasting, enterprise infrastructure monitoring and security sectors, Reticulate Micro and its newest business segment Reticulate Space embrace open standards across its software and product offerings.

