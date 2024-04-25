Reticulate Micro Unveils VALOR™ ESA Product Line

Flexible Flat Panel Terminal Family Designed to Meet Size, Weight, Power and Performance Metrics in Both Ku and Ka Band

PALM BAY, Fla., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reticulate Micro, Inc., a commercial and defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment, announced today its disruptive flat panel antenna product family.

VALOR™ is a flexible line of Electronically Steerable Antennas (ESAs) featuring standard core components purpose fit for users across land mobile, airborne, maritime and mobile/manpack applications. The product family is designed for scalability and multi-orbit connectivity. (Photo courtesy of Reticulate Micro)

VALOR™, the second product debuting from Reticulate Space, is a flexible line of Electronically Steerable Antennas (ESAs) featuring standard core components purpose fit for users across land mobile, airborne, maritime and mobile/manpack applications. The product family is designed for scalability and multi-orbit connectivity. It comes following Reticulate's debut of its VESPER™ terminal management capability.

Josh Cryer, president and CEO of Reticulate Micro, noted, "With the launch of VALOR, we're moving up the value chain – not only are we generating real-time streamed content through our VAST™ video-compression technology, but we also will manage the connections that carry that content. Like all Reticulate's products, VALOR will have our VisionOS™ platform integrated into it, which ensures all our products are interoperable."

Reticulate is aligning its first VALOR offering to user requirements beginning with a land mobile solution in fourth quarter. The company plans to offer both Ku- and Ka-band satellite frequency options.

"A higher performing, low-power-consumption terminal is highly desirable with today's warfighters, and we have that solution in the VALOR product line," said David Horton, chief operating officer for Reticulate Micro and president of Reticulate Space. "Our product family is designed to be conformal and ultra-low profile to support aero, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), maritime and ground-based vehicle applications."

Mark Steel, EVP Product & Services at Reticulate Micro and CTO of Reticulate Space, noted that the satellite communications industry has long struggled to design an affordable, low-power flat panel antenna to meet the requirements of a new wave of LEO and MEO constellations, but has fallen short, with people trying to fit a square peg in a round hole.

"Current ESAs on the market don't fit the full requirements of the user – they're still tremendously expensive, generate high power and have a large form factor," Steel explained. "Other ESA solutions typically must sacrifice size, weight or power. We're coming to market with a disruptive technology that we can scale to all the requirements of SWAPc that our industry has wanted but has failed to deliver."

Reticulate Micro is planning a detailed reveal of its VALOR product line during Global SOF Week, the leading conference of the Special Operations Community, at the Tampa Convention Center May 6-10.

About Reticulate Micro, Inc.

Reticulate Micro, Inc., with headquarters in Palm Bay, Florida, is a commercial and defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment. Reticulate is building one of the world's first Post-Quantum-encrypted open-systems platforms for robust video streaming, simplified terminal management and satellite mobile connectivity in austere environments and diverse orbital regimes. Serving the defense, mobility, broadcasting, enterprise infrastructure monitoring and security sectors, Reticulate Micro and its newest business segment Reticulate Space embrace open standards across its software and product offerings.

Contact:

Media:

Reticulate Micro Media Relations

[email protected]

Investors:

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

561 489 5315

MZ Group – MZ North America

[email protected]

SOURCE Reticulate Micro, Inc.