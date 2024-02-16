Reticulated Foam Market worth $683 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Reticulated Foam Market by Type (Reticulated Polyether Foam and Reticulated Polyester Foam), Porosity (High, Moderate, Less), Application (Filtration, Sound Absorption, Fluid Management, Cleaning Products, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", size is projected to grow from USD 506 million in 2023 and reach USD 683 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028. The growing focus on air quality in various industries, including automotive, healthcare, and electronics, is a key driver for the reticulated foam market.

By type, reticulated polyether is estimated to hold the most significant share of the global reticulated foam market.

By type, polyether reticulated foam is estimated to dominate the reticulated foam market globally. Polyether foam's open-cell structure can be tuned to achieve specific properties like varying degrees of density, airflow, and flame retardancy. This versatility allows manufacturers to cater to a diverse range of requirements across different industries. Polyether foam, compared to its counterparts, has a lower environmental footprint during production and can be readily recycled. This aligns with the growing emphasis on sustainability in various sectors, giving polyether foam an edge in eco-conscious markets. Polyether foam boasts a significant price advantage compared to other reticulated foam options like polyurethane. This makes it the preferred choice for budget-conscious applications in various sectors like construction, filtration, and packaging. Despite its affordability, polyether foam delivers excellent performance in terms of filtration efficiency, sound absorption, and thermal insulation. This makes it a valuable material for applications where both cost and performance matter.

By application, the filtration segment is to lead the reticulated foam market during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the filtration segment is anticipated to hold the leading position in the reticulated foam industry. This segment's growth is credited to its open-cell structure makes it an ideal filtration medium. Its interconnected pores trap dust, pollen, allergens, and even harmful airborne particles with remarkable efficiency, making it a superior choice for air purifiers, HVAC systems, and industrial filtration applications. Furthermore, governments worldwide are implementing stricter air quality regulations, mandating the use of efficient filtration technologies. This creates a favorable environment for reticulated foam, propelling its growth in the filtration segment.

Asia Pacific will lead the global reticulated foam market during the forecast period.

In 2022, the Asia Pacific region held the dominant share in the global reticulated foam industry. Forecasts suggest that this region will experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2028. The Asia Pacific market for reticulated foam is emerging as a lucrative sector due to demographic shifts, rising healthcare expenditure, industrial advancements, and improving economic circumstances. With approximately 60% of the world's population residing in this region, there is extensive utilization of furniture, filters, and cleaning products.

Key Players

Some of the leading manufacturers of reticulated foam profiled in this report are Rogers Foam Corporation (US), Sheela Foam (India), WinFun Foam (China), Woodbridge Foam Corporation (Canada), Carpenter Co. (US), Neveon (Austria), Polymer Technologies, Inc. (US), and FXI (US).

