Retimer (Redriver) Market size to grow by USD 137.32 million from 2022 to 2027, The increasing number of investments toward the construction of data centers to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The retimer (redriver) market size is set to grow by USD 137.32 million from 2022 to 2027. The market growth is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Retimer (Redriver) Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Retimer (Redriver) Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The Retimer (Redriver) market is segmented as follows:

Application

Server



Storage



Others

Type

Redriver



Retimer

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market growth share by the server segment will be significant for the overall market growth during the forecast period. A server consists of a memory device, a network, processors, and different ports. Rack servers, blade servers, tower servers, microservers, and OCP servers are some of the types of servers currently used in data centers. The increasing number of data centers is expected to drive the market demand. The PCIe market is also expected to grow. To help a root complex communicate with an endpoint, PCIe retimers participate in the PCIe protocol. Furthermore, they enhance the maximum permitted PCIe trace length and offer additional flexibility in system design by improving signal integrity. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the server segment during the forecast period.

Retimer (Redriver) Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the retimer (redriver) market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Analog Devices Inc., Analogix Semiconductor Inc., Astera Labs Inc., Broadcom Inc., Diodes Inc., Intel Corp., Kandou Bus SA, Lenovo Group Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Montage Technology, Nuvoton Technology Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Parade Technologies Ltd., Phison Electronics Corp., Rambus Inc., Softnautics Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., THine Electronics Inc., and Renesas Electronics Corp..

Vendor Offerings

Analog Devices Inc. - The company offers redriver such as MAX14950 redriver.

The company offers redriver such as MAX14950 redriver. Analogix Semiconductor Inc. - The company offers retimer such as SlimPort retimers.

The company offers retimer such as SlimPort retimers. Astera Labs Inc. - The company offers retimer such as Aries Pcle smart retimers.

Retimer (Redriver) Market: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing number of investments toward the construction of data centers is a major driver in the retimers market during the forecast period.

Due to the growth in the amount of data being generated, various companies build their own data centers or lease out data center space.

The growing focus on cloud computing is further expected to drive the demand for data centers.

Various firms continuously focus on investing in the construction of new data centers. For example, in October 2021 , Singtel signed an MoU with Thai Gulf Energy and announced plans to establish a new data center company in Southeast Asia .

, Singtel signed an MoU with Thai Gulf Energy and announced plans to establish a new data center company in . In data centers, retimers are used to ensure that the signals transmitted onto wires are clean, it is also preferred owing to its simplicity and low cost.

Thus, the increasing investments toward the construction of data centers are anticipated to drive the growth of the global retimer (redriver) market during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increasing integration of retimer with USB4 is an emerging trend in the retimers market that is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth.

USB4 is the most recent iteration of the USB connector technology, which allows improved port utilization, faster transfers, and tunneling of display ports and PCle to external devices.

The data transmission speeds of USB4 can reach up to 40 Gbps. It is about twice the speed of USB 3.0, which helps in transferring large files, such as 4K movies and graphics, in a few seconds.

movies and graphics, in a few seconds. A retimer is required for USB4 to improve speed and signal quality. Market vendors focus on launching retimers for USB4. For instance, in June 2021 , Kandou Bus SA announced First Device in USB-C multiprotocol retimer product family for USB4.

, Kandou Bus SA announced First Device in USB-C multiprotocol retimer product family for USB4. Hence, the increasing demand for retimer for USB4 for high-speed signal integrity is anticipated to augment the growth of the global retimer (redriver) market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

Failure to manage inventory during changing customer demand is a major challenge impeding the retimer (redriver) market growth during the forecast period.

Vendors usually sell their products to enterprises based on purchase orders and owing to continuous technological changes, enterprises can defer shipment without incurring any liability.

Excess inventory can affect the profitability of vendors due to the changes in demands and revoking of orders.

Furthermore, enterprises can terminate agreements with little to no warning to the vendor if there is no minimum order requirement.

As a result of the continuous technological changes and innovations, the market can experience drastic fluctuations leading to overcapacity.

Therefore, vendors may have to reduce the price of their products to clear the stock, which can affect the overall market revenue of the global retimer (redriver) market.

Thus, such factors may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Retimer (Redriver) Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist retimer (redriver) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the retimer (redriver) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the retimer (redriver) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of retimer (redriver) market vendors

Retimer (Redriver) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 137.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.82 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Analogix Semiconductor Inc., Astera Labs Inc., Broadcom Inc., Diodes Inc., Intel Corp., Kandou Bus SA, Lenovo Group Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Montage Technology, Nuvoton Technology Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Parade Technologies Ltd., Phison Electronics Corp., Rambus Inc., Softnautics Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., THine Electronics Inc., and Renesas Electronics Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Information Technology Reports

