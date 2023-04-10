Retina & Vitreous of Texas, PLLC Provides Notification of Data Security Incident

HOUSTON, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Retina & Vitreous of Texas, PLLC ("Retina & Vitreous") has learned of a data security incident that may have affected personal and protected health information belonging to certain current and former Retina & Vitreous employees and patients. Retina & Vitreous has notified potentially impacted individuals of this incident and has provided resources to assist them.

On February 1, 2023, Retina & Vitreous became aware of unusual activity within its network and discovered that there had been unauthorized access to the environment. Retina & Vitreous immediately took steps to investigate the activity and secure the environment. On February 15, 2023, the investigation determined that some personal and protected health information may have been acquired without authorization in connection with the incident.

Retina & Vitreous undertook a thorough review to identify all potentially affected individuals and the nature of the information involved, which was completed on March 21, 2023. Based on this review, the following information for current and former patients may have been affected as a result of the incident: names, addresses, diagnoses and treatment information, insurance carrier information, and insurance subscriber identification numbers. On April 10, 2023, Retina & Vitreous notified individuals whose information may have been affected in connection with the incident.

Individuals with questions about this incident can call 1-888-566-0069, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 8:00 pm Central Time for additional information.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for Retina & Vitreous. We deeply regret any inconvenience or concern this incident has caused.

