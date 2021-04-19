RETINA-AI Health, Inc. is Awarded U.S. Patent for AI Detection of Eye Disease

The newly awarded patent titled, "Systems and methods using weighted-ensemble supervised-learning for automatic detection of ophthalmic disease from images," positions RETINA-AI Health, Inc. to continue leading in the development of innovative artificial intelligence products and services in healthcare.

RETINA-AI Health Inc. has been awarded a U.S. patent on its AI for autonomous detection of eye diseases from images.

The Company's Founder and CEO, Dr. Stephen G. Odaibo, says, "Our Artificial Intelligence solutions will play a key role in improving the quality and decreasing the cost of healthcare delivery. These innovative cutting-edge technologies will fit excellently well into value-based primary care environments."

ABOUT RETINA-AI Health, Inc:

RETINA-AI Health, Inc. is a privately-held Delaware C-Corp founded in 2017 and headquartered in Houston Texas. The company is focused on building AI to transform healthcare and improve the outcomes of prevalent chronic diseases. It develops and deploys retina-based AI for detection of systemic chronic diseases at scale. RETINA-AI Health, Inc. has a strong unwavering commitment to adhere to the highest standards of quality and ethics, while continuously leading the world in healthcare AI innovation.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 832-974-2240

Website: retinahealth.ai

SOURCE RETINA-AI Health, Inc.