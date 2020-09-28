RETINA-AI Health, Inc. Welcomes Dr. Tamara Domnitz as Vice President of Business Development

There is now unanimous agreement that Artificial Intelligence will play an essential role in healthcare delivery. Innovation of new AI-powered devices and approaches in medicine require exquisite regulatory guidance. And both the regulatory and reimbursement landscapes can be complex, nuanced, and evolving. As a result, multidisciplinary physicians such as Dr. Domnitz who have additional expertise in accountability, regulations, compliance, and business will play an increasingly strategic role in both the design and implementation of ethical, effective, and timely innovations for our patients.

A few days ago, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) opened a Digital Health Center of Excellence, and also has an ongoing pilot of its Digital Health Certification ("pre-cert") program. RETINA-AI Health, Inc. is keeping a close watch on these developments and is planning to be fully ready to participate once the pre-cert program opens. Dr. Domnitz' 10 years of experience in international audit, including Sarbanes-Oxley, plus her excellent record as a clinician make her naturally suited for this role.

Dr. Domnitz obtained her undergraduate degree in International Business from the University of San Francisco, and her Doctor of Optometry degree from the New England College of Optometry.

"We are delighted that Dr. Domnitz is joining us to lead both our regulatory and business development efforts. Her background as an international auditor at some of the world's most elite firms, coupled with her clinical acumen as an optometrist are a phenomenal addition to our leadership" — said Dr. Stephen G. Odaibo, CEO and Founder of RETINA-AI Health, Inc.

RETINA-AI Health, Inc. is a privately-held Delaware C-Corp founded in 2017 and headquartered in Houston Texas. The company is focused on building artificial intelligence to improve healthcare outcomes of prevalent diseases such as diabetes. More broadly, the company develops and deploys retina-based AI for detection of disease at scale.

