Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

14 Nov, 2023, 21:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-user (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital & Clinics), By Disease Type (CRVO, BRVO), By Treatment (Anti-VEGF, Corticosteroid Drugs), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global retinal vein occlusion treatment market size is expected to reach USD 4.18 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.92% from 2023 to 2030.
Growing prevalence of eye diseases, increasing geriatric population, coupled with rising awareness about ophthalmic disease treatment are the key factors boosting the market growth. The presence of already existing products or approved products and a strong product pipeline are factors anticipated to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of diabetes and atherosclerosis may increase the prevalence of RVO and positively impact the market during the study period. Rising approval of novel drugs for RVO is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market during the study period.
Samsung Bioepis developed the first biosimilar drug Byooviz (ranibizumab-nuna) for the treatment of retinal disorders, such as macular edema, neovascular age-related macular degeneration, myopic choroidal neovascularization, and RVO. In September 2020, the drug was approved by the FDA for commercialization. However, the high cost associated with drugs may limit the prescription of drugs and hinder market growth. According to a 2021 study published in BMC Ophthalmology, the treatment of central RVO(CRVO) and branch RVO (BRVO) with ranibizumab costs approximately USD 449.17 and USD 454.75 per quality-adjusted life year (QALY) in China. Therefore, the introduction of affordable drugs with high efficacy and safety is expected to create new growth opportunities for the market during the projected timeframe.
Moreover, conditions, such as diabetic retinopathy, cataract, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration, are major causes of the disorder globally. A rise in the elderly population is creating a proportionate increase in number of people suffering from RVO. In addition, lifestyle changes have also resulted in increased incidence of various diseases causing RVO, such as cardiovascular diseases & hypertension. According to the Lancet Global Health Commission's report on global eye health, it was estimated that in 2020, 510 million people worldwide had uncorrected close vision impairment, and 596 million people worldwide had uncorrected distance vision impairment. Thus, the increasing prevalence of secondary conditions may increase the prevalence of RVO and support market growth.
Market Report Highlights
- By disease type, the branch segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the increasing focus on R&D activities and investments to develop novel drugs for efficient treatment
- By treatment, anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (Anti-VEGF) segment held the largest share in 2022 owing to their safety and universal acceptance as the first-line treatment option
- The retail pharmacy end-user segment held the largest share in 2022 due to factors, such as improved accessibility of medication and available options for RVO through retail pharmacies
- North America established a strong regional position with a 41.2% share in 2022. This is a result of the region's extensive R&D activities due to increased government funding and a high adoption rate of treatments
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
3.2. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.2.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.4. Market Drivers
3.4.1. Increasing prevalence of retinal diseases
3.4.2. Rising geriatric population
3.4.3. Presence of strong product portfolio
3.5. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.1. Lack of awareness and underdiagnoses of the disease
3.5.2. High cost of the treatment
3.6. Business Environment Analysis
3.6.1. SWOT Analysis; By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)
3.6.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 4. Disease Type Business Analysis
4.1. Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment market: Disease Type Movement Analysis
4.2. Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO)
4.3. Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion (BRVO)
Chapter 5. Treatment Business Analysis
5.1. Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market: Treatment Movement Analysis
5.2. Anti-vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (Anti-VEGF)
5.3. Corticosteroid Drugs
Chapter 6. End-user Business Analysis
6.1. Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market: End-user Movement Analysis
6.2. Hospital & Clinics
6.3. Retail Pharmacy
Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
- AbbVie Inc
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc
- CalciMedica Inc
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc
- Kodiak Sciences Inc
- Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
- Pfizer Inc
