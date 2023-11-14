Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-user (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital & Clinics), By Disease Type (CRVO, BRVO), By Treatment (Anti-VEGF, Corticosteroid Drugs), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global retinal vein occlusion treatment market size is expected to reach USD 4.18 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.92% from 2023 to 2030.

Growing prevalence of eye diseases, increasing geriatric population, coupled with rising awareness about ophthalmic disease treatment are the key factors boosting the market growth. The presence of already existing products or approved products and a strong product pipeline are factors anticipated to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of diabetes and atherosclerosis may increase the prevalence of RVO and positively impact the market during the study period. Rising approval of novel drugs for RVO is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market during the study period.



Samsung Bioepis developed the first biosimilar drug Byooviz (ranibizumab-nuna) for the treatment of retinal disorders, such as macular edema, neovascular age-related macular degeneration, myopic choroidal neovascularization, and RVO. In September 2020, the drug was approved by the FDA for commercialization. However, the high cost associated with drugs may limit the prescription of drugs and hinder market growth. According to a 2021 study published in BMC Ophthalmology, the treatment of central RVO(CRVO) and branch RVO (BRVO) with ranibizumab costs approximately USD 449.17 and USD 454.75 per quality-adjusted life year (QALY) in China. Therefore, the introduction of affordable drugs with high efficacy and safety is expected to create new growth opportunities for the market during the projected timeframe.



Moreover, conditions, such as diabetic retinopathy, cataract, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration, are major causes of the disorder globally. A rise in the elderly population is creating a proportionate increase in number of people suffering from RVO. In addition, lifestyle changes have also resulted in increased incidence of various diseases causing RVO, such as cardiovascular diseases & hypertension. According to the Lancet Global Health Commission's report on global eye health, it was estimated that in 2020, 510 million people worldwide had uncorrected close vision impairment, and 596 million people worldwide had uncorrected distance vision impairment. Thus, the increasing prevalence of secondary conditions may increase the prevalence of RVO and support market growth.



Market Report Highlights

By disease type, the branch segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the increasing focus on R&D activities and investments to develop novel drugs for efficient treatment

By treatment, anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (Anti-VEGF) segment held the largest share in 2022 owing to their safety and universal acceptance as the first-line treatment option

The retail pharmacy end-user segment held the largest share in 2022 due to factors, such as improved accessibility of medication and available options for RVO through retail pharmacies

North America established a strong regional position with a 41.2% share in 2022. This is a result of the region's extensive R&D activities due to increased government funding and a high adoption rate of treatments

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Market Drivers

3.4.1. Increasing prevalence of retinal diseases

3.4.2. Rising geriatric population

3.4.3. Presence of strong product portfolio

3.5. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.1. Lack of awareness and underdiagnoses of the disease

3.5.2. High cost of the treatment

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1. SWOT Analysis; By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.6.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Disease Type Business Analysis

4.1. Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment market: Disease Type Movement Analysis

4.2. Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO)

4.3. Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion (BRVO)



Chapter 5. Treatment Business Analysis

5.1. Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market: Treatment Movement Analysis

5.2. Anti-vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (Anti-VEGF)

5.3. Corticosteroid Drugs



Chapter 6. End-user Business Analysis

6.1. Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market: End-user Movement Analysis

6.2. Hospital & Clinics

6.3. Retail Pharmacy



Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

AbbVie Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc

CalciMedica Inc

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc

Kodiak Sciences Inc

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Pfizer Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5it935

