RetinalGeniX™ Technologies Selects OPTIONTRAX for Equity Management

PETALUMA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RetinalGeniX™ Technologies, Inc. https://retinalgenix.com/ announced today that it has awarded a contract to Plan Management Corporation (PMC) for use of their OPTIONTRAX Equity Plan and Cap Table Software.

RetinalGeniX™ Technologies is a private California-based medical technology company focused on prevention of blindness through mass medical retinal screening and patient home monitoring.

RetinalGeniX™ Technologies was seeking an automated equity management system to meet the needs of their growing shareholder base and position the company for further growth. OPTIONTRAX met their administrator and shareholder requirements for a secure client managed system with intuitive administrator and shareholder interfaces. The system matched their plug-and-play style for additional capabilities when needed for future company growth.

Jerry Katzman, MD, Chairman, President and CEO of RetinalGeniX™ Technologies, Inc. stated, "OPTIONTRAX offers an affordable and easy to use platform for companies and their clients that require basic services and functionality. While other programs may be more robust and offer more services, paying for services that are not needed can be costly, impractical, and a waste of corporate resources. OPTIONTRAX became our choice above all others!"

