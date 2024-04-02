Retinitis Pigmentosa Market to Grow Rapidly at a CAGR of 16.8% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The retinitis pigmentosa market is propelled forward by advancements in gene therapy and innovative treatment modalities, offering promising prospects for slowing down the progression of this degenerative eye disease. Additionally, increasing research investments, growing awareness, and collaborative efforts among pharmaceutical companies contribute to the market's momentum, fostering a more optimistic landscape for patients and potential therapeutic breakthroughs.

Key Takeaways from the Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for retinitis pigmentosa reached USD 500 million in 2023 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2023 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032. DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall prevalent population of retinitis pigmentosa in the 7MM was reported as 274K in 2023.

in 2023. Nonsyndromic retinitis pigmentosa is more prevalent than syndromic retinitis pigmentosa with 186,897 cases in 2023.

cases in 2023. Currently, LUXTURNA is the only approved therapy for retinitis pigmentosa and is only authorized for the treatment of a small subpopulation of patients that have the RPE65 mutation .

is the only approved therapy for retinitis pigmentosa and is only authorized for the treatment of a small subpopulation of patients that have the . From the drugs currently under development for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, several different class can be highlighted: cell therapies, gene therapies, optogenetic gene therapies, oligonucleotides (e.g. oligonucleotides, antisense oligonucleotides, and antisense ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) oligonucleotides), antibodies, peptides, recombinant proteins and peptides, synthetic peptides, and small molecules.

and Out of all the potential therapies, market size of gene therapies contributes more than 70%, whereas small molecules and oligonucleotide contributes roughly 21% among overall revenue in 2034

There are development of Gene and cell therapies with diverse targets like RHO, USH2A, and RPGR. Apart from cell and conventional form of gene therapies, Optogenetics also presents an innovative gene therapy overcoming the limitations of traditional approaches. There are several companies that have advanced optogenetic retinal gene therapies into clinical trials including, GenSight Biologics (GS030), Bionic Sight (BS01), and Nanoscope Therapeutics (MCO-010) Whereas jCyte's jCell is one of the leading cell therapies currently in Phase IIb stage of development.

Apart from cell and conventional form of gene therapies, also presents an innovative gene therapy overcoming the limitations of traditional approaches. There are several companies that have advanced into clinical trials including, Whereas is one of the leading cell therapies currently in Phase IIb stage of development. Leading retinitis pigmentosa companies such as Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, MeiraGTx, Beacon Therapeutics, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Gensight Biologics, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Coave Therapeutics, Ocugen, Bionic Sight, jCyte, Endogena Therapeutics, ProQR Therapeutics, Aldeyra Therapeutics , and others are developing novel retinitis pigmentosa drugs that can be available in the retinitis pigmentosa market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel retinitis pigmentosa drugs that can be available in the retinitis pigmentosa market in the coming years. Other promising retinitis pigmentosa therapies in the pipeline include Botaretigene sparoparvovec, AGTC-501, GS030, 4D 125, CTx PDE6B, OCU 400, EA-2353, Ultevursen, ADX 2191, and others.

Retinitis Pigmentosa Overview

Retinitis pigmentosa denotes a collection of hereditary retinal disorders that result in the degeneration of the retina and eventual blindness. The condition is marked by the gradual deterioration of both rod and cone photoreceptors, leading to night blindness and progressing visual field impairments. Subsequently, there is a gradual deterioration in central vision during daylight as a result of the diminished function of the less-sensitive cone photoreceptors. Often associated with genetic mutations, more than 44 genes have been identified in connection with retinitis pigmentosa. Inheritance patterns include recessive, dominant, or X-linked, and approximately 50% of cases involve unidentified mutations. The suspicion of retinitis pigmentosa arises in individuals with impaired night vision or a family history of the disorder. Retinitis pigmentosa diagnosis relies on the documentation of rod dysfunction, assessed through dark adaptation or electroretinogram, as well as the progressive decline in photoreceptor function, peripheral vision loss, and bilateral eye involvement. Ocular examination typically reveals preserved visual acuity until the advanced stages of the disease and diminished visual fields.

Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology Segmentation

Among the 7MM, the total number of prevalent cases of retinitis pigmentosa in the US were ~113K in 2023.

In the 7MM, XLRP accounted for ~15% of the nonsyndromic retinitis pigmentosa.

Nonsyndromic retinitis pigmentosa is more prevalent than syndromic retinitis pigmentosa with ~65% cases of total retinitis pigmentosa.

The retinitis pigmentosa market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Retinitis Pigmentosa Diagnosed Prevalent Population

Retinitis Pigmentosa Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence

Retinitis Pigmentosa Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence

Sub-Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Syndromic and Systemic Retinitis Pigmentosa

Sub-Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Non-Syndromic Retinitis Pigmentosa

Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatment Market

Existing therapies for retinitis pigmentosa treatment are constrained, but several advancements are on the brink of entering the therapeutic landscape. According to randomized clinical trials involving vitamins and supplements, the primary widely endorsed intervention is supplementing with high doses of vitamin A palmitate and fish oil, while concurrently avoiding vitamin E. However, these modifications merely serve to postpone degeneration. The accessibility of the retina to relatively safe surgical procedures, coupled with the immune privilege of the eye, positions retinal diseases as an optimal context for deploying cutting-edge approaches like gene therapy and stem cell therapy. These innovative methods hold promise in yielding effective treatments for certain forms of retinitis pigmentosa.

Due to the numerous complications, diverse forms, and varying stages associated with retinitis pigmentosa, treatment approaches are now customized based on the specific types of retinitis pigmentosa and their inheritance patterns. In Japan, however, there is a notable absence of standardized, evidence-based, and comprehensive curative treatments for retinitis pigmentosa. Nevertheless, there is optimism as several novel treatments are currently in clinical development, aiming to decelerate or potentially reverse the degeneration of the retina caused by the loss of photoreceptors.

In contrast to the United States, EU-4, and the UK, Japan has experienced numerous therapy failures in the final stages of retinitis pigmentosa treatment development. Notably, Adaptinol has received approval in Japan for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa. According to the treatment guidelines authored by Takahashi Masahiro et al., Adaptinol is considered an oral carotenoid presumed to exert effects similar to lutein. It is commonly used to temporarily enhance the visual field and dark adaptation in individuals with retinitis pigmentosa.

Retinitis Pigmentosa Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Botaretigene sparoparvovec: Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine /MeiraGTx

AGTC-501: Beacon Therapeutics

MCO-010: Nanoscope Therapeutics

GS030: Gensight Biologics

4D 125: 4D Molecular Therapeutics

CTx PDE6B: Coave Therapeutics

OCU 400: Ocugen

BS01: Bionic Sight

jCell: jCyte

EA-2353: Endogena Therapeutics

Ultevursen: ProQR Therapeutics

ADX 2191: Aldeyra Therapeutics

Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the retinitis pigmentosa market are expected to change in the coming years. Gene therapy, available in the market, is utilized to address the effects of defective, disease-causing genes by employing engineered viruses, or viral vectors, to deliver a functional gene version into cells. The rising prevalence of retinitis pigmentosa worldwide has spurred pharmaceutical companies to explore this market, aiming for enhanced revenues through specific research and development strategies. Multiple therapeutic targets exist, with Spark Therapeutics, a key player in the retinitis pigmentosa market, acquiring RhoNova in 2016 for a potential gene therapy targeting rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited retinal disease leading to visual impairment and, in severe cases, blindness.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the retinitis pigmentosa market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the retinitis pigmentosa market in the 7MM.

Moreover, retinitis pigmentosa treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the retinitis pigmentosa market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the retinitis pigmentosa market growth.

Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Retinitis Pigmentosa Market CAGR 16.8 % Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Size in 2023 USD 500 Million Key Retinitis Pigmentosa Companies Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, MeiraGTx, Beacon Therapeutics, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Gensight Biologics, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Coave Therapeutics, Ocugen, Bionic Sight, jCyte, Endogena Therapeutics, ProQR Therapeutics, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and others Key Pipeline Retinitis Pigmentosa Therapies Botaretigene sparoparvovec, AGTC-501, MCO-010, GS030, 4D 125, CTx PDE6B, OCU 400, BS01, jCell, EA-2353, Ultevursen, ADX 2191, and others

Scope of the Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Retinitis Pigmentosa current marketed and emerging therapies

Retinitis Pigmentosa current marketed and emerging therapies Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Retinitis Pigmentosa Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Retinitis Pigmentosa Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Access and Reimbursement

