RETIRED ADMIRAL ANDY LOISELLE JOINS SCIENTIFIC SYSTEMS AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR

WOBURN, Mass., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Systems, a leader and pioneer in advanced artificial intelligence for defense applications, today announced that retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Andy "Bucket" Loiselle has joined the company as a strategic advisor. Admiral Loiselle's primary role will be to offer critical guidance on programmatics and the acquisition cycle across the Department of Defense, while also developing a foundation for new Naval autonomous combat platforms.

Admiral Loiselle served for 35 years in the Navy across five different command tours. He has led an F/A-18C squadron, an amphibious assault ship, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and two different aircraft carrier strike groups. In his final Navy position, he served as the Director of Air Warfare, the principal assistant to the Chief of Naval Operations for all matters concerning Naval Aviation.

"During his decorated career with the United States Navy, Admiral Loiselle has acquired valuable experience that we can leverage to develop the next generation of advanced autonomy technology to empower the warfighter," said Kunal Mehra, president of Scientific Systems. "We excited to add Admiral Loiselle to our growing team and leverage the relationships he has developed across the Joint Forces during the significant time he has spent at the Pentagon over his two tours on the Joint Staff. Additionally, he is an expert on the Navy's acquisition cycle, and we look forward to working with him to develop new autonomous capabilities that can enhance the effectiveness of Naval operations."

"For decades, Scientific Systems has been a trusted partner of the United States Armed Forces to address a new generation of evolving battlefield threats with disruptive technologies," said Admiral Loiselle. "I am excited to join the Scientific Systems team at a time when they are developing new autonomous capabilities that can give our warfighters an advantage by increasing battlefield situational awareness."

Loiselle is a native of Cranston, Rhode Island, and a 1988 graduate of Assumption College with a degree in mathematics. He was commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps program at Holy Cross. He earned his Wings of Gold in January 1991. He earned an Executive Master of Business Administration through the Naval Postgraduate School with a Financial Management subspecialty in 2004 and graduated from the Navy's nuclear power school with honors in 2007.

