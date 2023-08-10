Retired Air Force General Charles Corcoran Joins Scientific Systems As Strategic Advisor

Charles "Corky" Corcoran to advise on the integration of Collaborative Mission Autonomy (CMA) into multi-domain platforms to support warfighting requirements

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Systems, a leader and pioneer in intelligent autonomous systems, today announced that retired U.S. Air Force General Charles "Corky" Corcoran has joined the company as a strategic advisor. General Corcoran's primary role will be to offer critical and strategic guidance on issues related to multi-domain integration, advancements in manned-unmanned teaming, as well as advising on doctrine and procedures from the tactical to policy level.

Maj. Gen. Charles “Corky” Corcoran (Ret.) to advise on the integration of Collaborative Mission Autonomy (CMA) into multi-domain platforms to support warfighting requirements.
General Corcoran is a retired U.S. Air Force Major General with over 31 years of military service, culminating in his most recent role of Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations at USAF Headquarters (HQ) in Washington D.C. Prior to that position, General Corcoran was the Commander of the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

"With tremendous operational and command experience, General Corcoran's unparalleled knowledge of operational requirements and capabilities for multi-domain platforms energizes our company's strategic direction," said Kunal Mehra, president of Scientific Systems. "With a distinguished military career and unique leadership experience, General Corcoran's guidance will be critical in ensuring we continue to support national security amidst the emergence of new strategic trends and technologies."

"I am thrilled to partner with Scientific Systems," said General Corcoran. "Their experience enabling collaborative mission autonomy (CMA) on platforms operating across air, space, land, and sea is truly unique. With CMA from Scientific Systems, I'm excited by the possibilities of increasing the speed of information available to warfighters to accelerate decision-making, expedite the sense-to-effects kill chain, and ensure mission success."

General Corcoran is a 1992 graduate of the USAF Academy, a 2000 graduate of the USAF Weapons School, and a 2011 graduate of the National War College. He served as a command pilot with more than 3,200 flying hours, including more than 440 combat hours, primarily in the F-22 Raptor and F-15 Eagle.

General Corcoran currently serves on the board of directors for the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance and is a Senior Fellow at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies.

Scientific Systems Company, Inc. (SSCI) focuses on the creation of Autonomy and AI/ML-enabled capabilities to command, control, communicate with, and manage composable collections of intelligent agents, smart sensors, and autonomous platforms across the domains of space, air, land, and sea. Founded in 1990, SSCI invents disruptive technologies, develops revolutionary solutions, and builds trusted products for our customers' most challenging missions. To learn more, visit ssci.com

